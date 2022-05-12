How can you be a part of the digital cricket fandom through Rario?

Owning an NFT not only gives you an entry into the much-anticipated Rario club, a hub for Rario NFT owners where there are opportunities to win merchandise, game tickets and also meet your favourite players.

If you’re an avid fan of a team or a player, how do you find like-minded people, vent out or show your appreciation for the player? Social media, yes, but, there you are voicing out opinions to not just like-minded people, but fans of other teams and players too. How do you engage with one of your own?

Rario aims to build an ecosystem with existing brands in cricket and to engage the fans, not just digitally, but also meet offline and be a part of the Rario club.

For now, you need to be part of the early community first and hold onto your horses until the entire benefits come your way. Once you sign up, you become a part of the community that gets exclusive access to cricket NFT news, player notifications and pack drop alerts.

Thanks to Rario, the world’s first cricket NFT platform, you can finally get your favourite cricketing moments, keep them for the rest of your lives and also engage with the casual fan or a fanatic. So, what do you need to do?

Buying a cricketing moment on Rario is as simple as it gets, but it’s what comes after that separates Rario from the rest. To buy a card, all you need to do is: head to www.rario.com and visit the marketplace, where you will find all the moments that are on sale currently. Not only this! You can also later trade or sell these moments. Isn’t that great?

The Rario Marketplace, where it all happens

The Rario Marketplace is a platform where you can buy and sell your Rario cards to build up your collection of favourite moments from cricket history or own the complete set of cards of your favourite players. Users buy the packs and list cards in the marketplace as per their convenience.

These cricket NFTs will be an entry ticket to the Rario Club. This club provides Rario NFT owners with a chance to meet and play with their favourite cricketers. Further, they can also win merchandise, and game tickets of their favourite players. These club members will get a chance to participate in the Rario Premier League in the coming future. Rario is your place to show your cricket fandom!

What is the Rario club?

Owning an NFT not only gives you an entry into the much-anticipated Rario club, a hub for Rario NFT owners where there are opportunities to win merchandise, game tickets and also meet your favourite players.

Rario also has a lot of exciting games through which you can acquire NFTs and get a chance to interact with your favorite cricket stars. That’s not all! The platform offers giveaways for its fans on a regular basis. All you need to do is follow Rario’s social media handles and participate in their contests to win attractive merchandise.

