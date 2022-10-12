Pack drop announcement ahead of T20 World Cup: Australia player cards up on Rario

Australia player cards will be available on Rario ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia

The incumbent T20 World Champions, Australia, will go into the major competition as the favourites. They have a squad that is among the strongest in the competition, if not the strongest. They have everything you could want, from strong hitters to a speed attack that is above average!

The fact that they have the home advantage makes them much riskier. The World Championship is being held in Australia, and Australia will undoubtedly make it difficult for any team to get past them.

It is essential to have the player cards of the best teams since, as you are aware, prizes worth lakhs will be available to win during each game of the T20 World Championship on D3.club. Given that Australia is a serious threat to win the event and the value they add, Rario is releasing cards for all 15 Australian team members.

Isn't it wonderful that you have the chance to acquire player cards from the anticipated finalist team? Obviously, it is! Additionally, this forthcoming pack release would include some of the top Australian players who weren't included in earlier packs. It features David Warner, one of the top players, and Mitchell Starc, whose pace frequently leaves hitters speechless.

Full player list:

Aaron Finch

David Warner

Steven Smith

Josh Inglis

Glenn Maxwell

Matthew Wade

Mitchell Marsh

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins

Ashton Agar

Kane Richardson

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc

Tim David

Types of Packs

The player cards of Australian players will be dropped into four packs:

The WC20 Legends Pack featuring 1 BLACK and 1 GOLD card — $150

The WC20 Champions Pack featuring 1 GOLD and 1 SILVER card — $40

The WC20 Advantage Pack featuring 1 SILVER and 1 BRONZE card — $11

The WC20 Debut Pack featuring 2 BRONZE cards — $4

Date and Time

The Debut and Advantage packs will drop on OCTOBER 14 at 5:30 AM (IST) while the Legends and Champion packs will go for sale on OCTOBER 14 at 2:00 PM (IST).

The reservations for all four packs have already begun. Visit www.rario.com and reserve your packs now! Hurry up before the reservation ends!