Rario’s recent pack drop sold out in 90 minutes!

As soon as Rario’s recent pack drop went live on July 15th at 8 PM, cricket fans just couldn’t keep calm! They rushed to own this exclusive drop that featured never-seen-before player cards of cricketers who are set to play in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The reservations had begun a bit early, so the pack drop was over-reserved and sold out in just 90 MINUTES!

Cricket enthusiasts showed great interest in these cards, thanks to the exclusivity and spectacular design they offered. Those who were lucky to own this drop took home much more than the cards! First and foremost, they now became eligible to play a thrilling upcoming ‘Cricket Strategy Game’, which will be launched with the start of CPL 2022.

The web3 game that will be brought out by Rario in collaboration with Dream Sports promises to be one of its kind. Participants can use these player cards and their cricket knowledge to play the game and win exciting rewards. Now, you would be thinking: what rewards? Here’s what could be on offer:

Early access and discounts on cricket merchandise & memorabilia

Deals and discounts on match, tournament & season tickets across the world

Access to exclusive club memberships across the world

Access to unique content such as behind the scene interviews, AMAs

This is just a rough idea; there would be a lot of other things that every cricket fan would cherish to own.

Meanwhile, many of you who weren’t able to get your hands on this pack drop need not feel left out. You could still be a part of this game as Rario is coming up with many more pack drops in the upcoming days. Just keep an eye on Rario’s social media platforms (Twitter, Discord, Instagram), where we keep our community updated with all the latest happenings.

For more information about Rario and its upcoming game, visit: www.rario.com and www.medium.com/rario