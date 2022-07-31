Star Indian batter joins Cricket NFT giants Rario

Cheteshwar Pujara, a well-known batter for Team India, has joined the Rario team. On July 30, a tweet sent from the official Rario Twitter account made the announcement public (Saturday). Pujara has now joined a number of other notable Indian cricketers who are already a member of the Rario squad, including Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Shafali Verma, and Smriti Mandhana.

The world's first digital collectibles marketplace, Rario, was created for cricket enthusiasts everywhere. In other words, it's a cricket NFT marketplace where people can buy, sell, and exchange completely authorised cricket NFTs that feature noteworthy cricketing moments. Fans can purchase their favourite cricketing moments at Rario as NFTs spanning

“Announcement Alert! Taking guard as the newest member of Team Rario – we are super excited to introduce Cheteshwar Pujara! Here’s to the start of an epic innings together,” Rario wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/rariohq/status/1553306546993369088?s=20&t=t9yJolxaeh80VkCj_SephA

"Hello, this is Cheteshwar Pujara," Pujara can be heard saying in a video posted on Twitter. “I'm currently on Rario, the biggest digital collectibles website for cricket. Let's meet there! Since it was uploaded, the video has already received more than 13,000 views.”

Pujara’s recent exploits

On his first County cricket leadership outing, the right-handed hitter recently scored a magnificent double hundred for Sussex against Middlesex. Pujara also became the first Sussex player in 118 years to reach a double century. He also outperformed Virender Sehwag, who had previously set the record with 130 runs against Middlesex.

