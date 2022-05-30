Top 5 Black Cards available on the Rario Cricket NFT Marketplace

Rario's Marketplace has several historical cricket moments and memorabilia that can be divided into four broad categories - the most common (Silver) to the rarest (unique card).

NFT has taken the cricketing world by storm because now, you get to preserve that slice of history you only had in your head as a vague memory. Cricket NFTs could be cricket artifacts, a moment in the field or a simple player card. Rario, the Cricket NFT platform, has created a marketplace of wonderful cricketing moments from around the globe and users can buy, sell or trade moments here.

Every moment on the Rario platform is categorised into four tiers, based on how special the moment is, which decides its rarity and circulation. The tiers in ascending order of rarity are Silver, Gold, Black and Unique. The more rare the card is, the higher price it is likely to sell for. Fans can go to the Rario Marketplace and search for the digital collectibles they are willing to trade.

Chris Gayle - JT vs BT, CPL 2019

Chris Gayle launched it straight down the ground and cleared the stadium’s roof to bring up 13,000 career T20 runs in grand style. The great moment from the 2019 edition of the CPL is up for sale on Rario with a lowest ask of $1,000.

Shahid Afridi - GG vs JS, LPL 2020

Shahid Afridi brings up a 20-ball half-century with a third consecutive six in the over. Afridi rolled back the years in his knock of 58 off 23 balls comprising 6 sixes and 3 fours at an SR of 252 and was at his entertaining best. This is on sale on Rario for a lowest ask of $2,000

Andre Russell - JT vs SLK, CPL 2021

Andre Russell broke the record for the fastest CPL fifty reaching the mark in 14 balls. Russell farmed the strike for the entirety of the last 2 overs and refused singles because he believed in his boundary-hitting form. He smashed 3 fours and 6 sixes in his blistering knock that propelled Tallawahs to 255 via 54 runs from the last 12 balls. This is up for purchase on Rario at a lowest ask of $1,500

Rashid Khan - GAW vs JT, CPL 2017

Rashid Khan caps off a spectacular hat-trick with the third identical dismissal, this time bamboozling Rovman Powell with a googly to rattle the stumps. It was one of the earliest examples of the Afghan wristspinner's genius as a T20 bowler. This hat-trick is up for sale on Rario for a lowest ask of $527.

Wanindu Hasaranga - DG vs BT, ADT10 2021

A miraculous spell from Wanindu Hasaranga culminates with his fifth scalp as he has Vishnu Sukumarn caught in the deep. Hasaranga bowled a sensational spell of 5/8 in his two overs where his second over was a triple wicket maiden. His victims were Johnson Charles, Karim Janat, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell, and Vishnu Sukumaran. He surpassed the best bowling figures in T10 history held by Pravin Tambe for his 5/15. The magnificent five-fer is up for sale on Rario for a lowest ask of $1,800.

Rario is the world’s largest cricket NFT platform that offers fans the opportunity to own and collect the most awesome cricketing moments. These moments featuring several top leagues and international superstars are available as cricket NFTs.