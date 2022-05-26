Top 5 Silver Cards available on the Rario Marketplace

Rario's Marketplace has several historical cricket moments and memorabilia that can be divided into four broad categories - the most common (Silver) to the rarest (unique card).

Rario, the Cricket NFT platform, has a collection of cricket memorabilia from different leagues around the globe for fans to savour and add to their own collection. Every moment on the Rario platform is categorised into four tiers, based on how special the moment is, which decides its rarity and circulation. The tiers in ascending order of rarity are Silver, Gold, Black and Unique. The more rare the card is, the higher price it is likely to sell for. Fans can go to the Rario Marketplace and search for the digital collectibles they are willing to trade.

There are 93 Silver Cards currently on sale in the Rario Marektplace. Here we delve into the top five Silver cards available for fans in the Rario Marketplace.

Yuvraj Singh - MA vs BT, ADT10 2019

This from the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in 2019 is a memorable moment of India’s superstar Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh flicks a delivery off his pads in vintage fashion for a maximum over square leg. The six, reminiscent of one of the six sixes he smashed off Stuart Broad, is up for sale on Rario with a lowest ask of $199.

Imran Tahir - DG vs KW, LPL 2021

In this exceptional moment from the Lanka Premier League in 2021, South Africa’s star spinner Imran Tahir bamboozles West Indies’ Devon Thomas with a googly to castle the batter. The moment is up for sale with a lowest ask of $250 in the Marketplace.

Chris Gayle - SKNP vs GAW, CPL 2021

An offbeat moment, this ahs Chris Gayle’s bat malfunctioning. The veteran West Indian batter loved around the globe is left with just the bat handle in his hand after an Odean Smith delivery breaks the timber. The eye-catching moment is up for sale with a lowest ask of $349.

Zaheer Khan - DB vs QL, ADT10 2019

India’s veteran seam bowler Zaheer Khan played in the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2019 and produced a special moment that got assigned the Ripper badge on Rario. The pacer flummoxes Peter Trego with his famous slower yorker to castle the advancing batter. The spectacular moment is available for sale with a lowest ask of $200.

Wahab Riaz - SLK vs TKR, CPL 2021

Pakistan’s speedster Wahab Riaz produced a sensational ripper in the CPL 2021 edition. The left-arm quick bowled a fiery delivery that knocked over the middle-stump of an advancing Darren Bravo. A timely breakthrough for the Kings as Bravo was batting well at 25 off 16 and TKR still needed 12 Runs Per Over for the remaining 7 overs.

Rario provides cricket fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the fandom and collect memorable sporting moments, build their collectibles and trade. Sign up here.