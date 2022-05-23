What are the badges in cricket NFTs and why are they given?

Rario are pioneers in the field of cricket NFTs with its marketplace flooded with eye-catching moments of action from the cricket field from across the globe.

NFT are digital tokens which gives the owner a right to whatever it is that the NFT represents. It has taken the cricketing world by storm because now, you get to preserve that slice of history you only had in your head as a vague memory. Cricket NFTs could be cricket artifacts, a moment in the field or a simple player card.

Rario has created a marketplace of wonderful cricketing moments from around the globe and users can buy, sell or trade moments here. Each Moment is tagged with a “Badge” which is a one-word symbol that indicates the significance of that Moment.





Each moment is a 30-second video of an notable event in the field with the backstory creating a cricketing NFT for users to buy and cherish.

The Badges belong to two dimensions: “Play Quality” and “Play Context”.

Play Quality refers to the aesthetic and skill-based worth of a particular Moment. It comprises of Badges that reward massive sixes and innovative strokeplay by a batter, unplayable deliveries by a bowler, and brilliant catches or athletic displays by fielders.

Play Context takes into account the relevance of a Moment in terms of the match in which it occurred, or even the league as a whole. The Badges within this category highlight the accomplishment of milestones, clutch performances by players, all-round efforts by players in a match, and match-defining Moments.

Types of Badges on Rario

Play Quality:

POWERHIT (3 Levels): Indicates a massive six being hit. A higher level indicates that the ball sailed a longer distance.

BLINDER (3 Levels): A brilliant catch being taken. Levels are based on the degree of difficulty and aesthetic appeal. AUDACIOUS (3 Levels): Innovative shots being played by a batter. Levels are based on the shot’s attractiveness. RIPPER (3 Levels): A fast bowler clean bowling a batter with a great ball. Levels are assigned depending upon the fate of the stumps and quality of the delivery. BAMBOOZLED (3 Levels): A spinner castling a batter with a great ball. The degree of turn extracted and the batter’s difficulty in facing the delivery decide the level of the Badge.

SNIPER (3 Levels): Run outs effected via direct hits. Levels are based on the degree of athleticism.

VIGILANT (3 Levels): An incredible fielding effort (excluding catches and run outs).

Play Context:

HALLOFFAME (3 Levels): A milestone being reached or a record being broken. The first level incorporates season-specific milestones, while further levels indicate all-time CPL records or historic T20 achievements. HUMDINGER (3 Levels): A clutch performance by a player in situations such as last ball or last over finishes and Super Overs. The levels value last ball and Super Over performances more, while last over heroics belong to the lower levels.

GODMODE (3 Levels): Superhuman all-round performance by a player where he contributes immensely with both bat and ball. The levels reward the magnitude of such efforts in terms of the volume of runs scored and wickets taken. GAMECHANGER (3 Levels): Performance that turned the game on its head. The levels denote the enormity of the miracle that was pulled off by the player. GOAT (1 Level): An unprecedented, or unique performance by a player. Best understood by examples such as Sunil Narine’s wicket-maiden Super Over in 2014, and Andre Russell’s hat-trick + fastest CPL century in 2018.

