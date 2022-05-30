Why Dream11 invested $120 million in Cricket NFT platform Rario

Whenever we talk about fantasy gaming, Dream11 is the first thing that comes to mind. The platform revolutionised the fantasy sports industry by providing fans with an unforeseen experience of fantasy gaming. These days almost every other person uses Dream11 as it offers a wide range of features that excite even the non-regular fans.

Rario, on the other hand, has become a go-to destination for every ardent cricket fan. Being the world's first cricket NFT platform, Rario is making large strides with each passing day. It offers fans an opportunity to buy, sell and trade rare cricket moments. Rario has already partnered with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association, several international cricket leagues such as the Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League Legends League Cricket, and renowned internationally acclaimed cricket talent such as Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Rishabh Pant, Smriti Mandhana, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, Aaron Finch, Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton De Kock, Jason Holder, Shafali Verma, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and many more.

With over 50,000 NFTs already sold by Rario to sports fans across 20 countries since 2021, the numbers are expected to grow manifold in coming days.

Both the Dream11 and Rario are apparently eyeing to change sports fans’ experience forever. Knowing the potential of Rario as an NFT giant, Dream Capital recently invested a whopping $120 Million in the platform. The deal is expected to make Rario the world’s biggest cricket NFT platform.

“Cricket is the 2nd largest sport in the world with more than 1.5bn fans globally. NFTs are creating new forms of engagement allowing fans to own and trade digital collectibles. Rario’s global cricket NFT ecosystem will be further strengthened by the 140M sports fans on Dream Sports.” Ankit Wadhwa, Co-Founder & CEO, Rario said about the deal.

As experts believe NFTs are here to stay and have the potential to become a major attraction for sports fans in the future, the investment seems a smart move. But leaving the business side aside, this deal is largely going to benefit the sports enthusiasts.

The investment could mean Rario introducing various fantasy games, wherein fans would be able to take home free NFTs. In other words, Rario might have NFT-based fantasy games on its platform for cricket fans. The fans would visit the platform and make teams like they do in Dream11 and stand a chance to win NFTs as rewards. There could be other exciting games as well.

Moreover, as the investment has already strengthened Rario further, the platform would provide fans with more rare moments and other collectables in the coming days. All of it means a better experience of both fantasy gaming and NFTs for cricket fans.

