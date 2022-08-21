Best of Axar Patel: The latest India Player to join the star-studded Rario team

Axar has had a terrific career over the years, excelling with bat and ball and forging a successful career in the Indian T20 League as well as for the national team.

Indian all-rounder and Delhi franchise star Axar Patel bagged a lucrative deal as he signed on with cricket NFT platform Rario. He is the latest cricket star to capitalise on the rising popularity of NFTs by inking the exclusive partnership.

Axar has had a terrific career over the years, excelling with bat and ball and forging a successful career in the Indian T20 League as well as for the national team. Here we look at a few of his astounding performances for India.

6/38 & 5/32 - Ahmedabad Test, 2021

After an exceptional debut in Chennai one Test earlier, Axar Patel dominated the Englishmen in the D/N Test played in Ahmedabad. The skiddy and relentlessly accurate left-arm spinner rocked the tourists hard and bagged figures of 11 wickets for only 70 runs in a low-scoring encounter.

The memorable aspect of Patel's performance was his use of the ever-glossier pink ball that shooted off the turf from his hands and turned sharply, which made it extremely difficult for England batters to survive.

Patel's performance earned him a much-deserved 'Player-of-the-Match' award as he helped India attain a critical advantage in the four-match Test series.

5/62 - Kanpur Test, 2021

Having ran through England's batting unit with remarkable ease, Axar Patel had to put in the sweat for each of his breakthroughs on a slow wicket in Kanpur against New Zealand later in the year. But the spinner passed the test of patience and skill with distinction by taking another five-fer to his name.

This one would've pleased Patel the most as he piled on ball after ball at a spot until the Kiwi batters were forced to make an error. He got a well-set Tom Latham out on 95, before dismissing stalwart Ross Taylor and getting on top of Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls in his marathon effort with the ball. His spell gave India a crucial 49-run lead in a tense draw up north.

1/40 & 64 off 35 - Trinidad, 2022

The mostly forgotten ODI leg of India's just-concluded trip to the Caribbean was a personally memorable one for Axar Patel. Overcoming the shadows of Ravindra Jadeja, Patel reinforced his capabilities as a spin-bowling allrounder during the three-match series.

Always a miserly option with the ball, Patel delivered a restrictive spell of 1/40 before he peaked as a batter during his team's stay in Trinidad in the second ODI.

Visit www.rario.com to know more about Cricket NFTs and the players on the platform.

The 28-year-old produced a match-winning knock of 64 not out off 35 deliveries. Walking into bat with India needing 107 runs with the asking rate climbing upto 9 an over, the left-hand batter showcased his improving range in the middle by hitting 3 fours and 5 sixes, including one in the final over to close out the proceedings.

It was a stellar knock from a player, who has always had the potential to score such gems for India and is now unlocking that ability to influence matches at the highest level.

Related Topics:

Star Indian batter joins Cricket NFT giants Rario

Rario’s Rishabh Pant continues to roar