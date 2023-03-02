Cricket NFT giants Rario partners with IPL Team Punjab Kings to launch their exclusive digital collectibles

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, with an estimated 2 billion fans and followers globally, making it the second largest sport after football. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest tournament in cricket and has revolutionized the sport with its fan engagement and entertainment. Therefore, the partnership between Rario and PBKS to create unique digital player cards using cutting-edge blockchain technology is a significant milestone for the cricket community.

Moreover, this partnership caters to the need of PBKS fans, who value collectibles, these unique digital cards of star players like Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran, among others, will enable fans to own limited edition collectibles.

Owning these cards is not just a source of pride for fans; it also grants them access to the inner circle of their favourite team and gives them an experience like never before. With these exclusive cards, the fans can enjoy a variety of benefits, including building a collection, meeting players, watching PBKS matches like a celebrity, and receiving exclusive signed merchandise, among other things.

In a statement, Rario's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ankit Wadhwa, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Punjab Kings, one of India's most versatile and popular IPL teams. “As a passionate cricket fan and an entrepreneur, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most popular and leading IPL teams. Our goal is to revolutionise the fan experience by leveraging the latest technologies to bring the excitement and energy of the game straight to the fans. We are dedicated to providing an immersive, interactive and engaging experience for cricket fans everywhere. I am confident that our partnership with the Punjab Kings will be a game-changer for Cricket fans and the ecosystem.”

“We at Punjab Kings actively look for partnerships to help our fans get closer to us. The Rario partnership is a great opportunity to engage with our fans before the new IPL season begins. We hope our fans enjoy connecting with us through the Rario experiences.” said Mr.Satish Menon, CEO of KPH Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd.

About Rario

Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the world’s first officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans, Rario has emerged as the largest digital cricket collectibles platform in the world, where fans can collect and trade digital cards. Rario has partnered with some of the largest cricket boards and leagues, namely Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket along with Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket Board & Afghanistan Cricket Board. Currently, Rario has a roster of over 150 international cricketers exclusively on their platform. Rario has sold over 1.3 million player cards to cricket fans across the globe. Since its inception, Rario has continuously innovated to engage fans in the game of cricket through digital sports memorabilia and curated fan experiences.

In addition to partnering with Polygon Studios, Animoca Brands Rario is backed by Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital and Dream Capital. In 2022, globally renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also made a strategic investment in Rario.

