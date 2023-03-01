Five Surprise Packages to watch out for at the Women's Premier League on Rario D3.club

The Women's Premier League 2023 kicks off from March 1 and Rario is coming up with exciting rewards on D3.club. Here are five players to watch out for in the WPL.

The much anticipated Women's Premier League is days away from the curtain raiser, with the tournament bringing together top women's cricketers in the world. The inaugural edition of the WPL begins from March 4 with the entire tournament taking place in Mumbai.

The much anticipated Women's Premier League is days away from the curtain raiser, with the tournament bringing together top women's cricketers in the world. The inaugural edition of the WPL begins from March 4 with the entire tournament taking place in Mumbai.

On brand value, the WPL is already amongst the biggest women's leagues in the world. It will provide players a great platform to showcase their talent to the world.

Here are five players that could turn out to be surprise packages during the forthcoming WPL season.

Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire is regarded as one of the best power-hitters in India. Following her performances in domestic cricket, she had a short international stint but perhaps wasn't ready yet. With the WPL taking place on good batting surfaces, Navgire could do well and she is likely to get good game-time in the UP Warriorz side.

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia is a classy batter with traditional strokes up her sleeves. Her international career hasn't taken off yet but there's a good chance she thrives in the Mumbai Indians set-up. She is likely to open the innings, giving her enough game-time.

Alice Capsey

The 18-yr old English player has already shown on several occasions what she is capable of. However, she had a pretty lean campaign in the T20 World Cup after which her stocks might have fallen a bit. Capsey has over 1000 runs in T20 cricket at 24 average and 130 strike rate while also picking 38 wickets.

Issy Wong

Issy Wong is one of the fastest bowlers in the game but hasn't had much game time in recent times. But her value could increase in the Mumbai Indians side if Pooja Vastrakar misses the first few games. They lack specialist pace options and Wong could be the answer.

Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana is a good Indian all-rounder but hasn't played much for India in recent times for some bizarre reason. She is set to have a bigger role at Gujarat Giants and will be handy in both departments.