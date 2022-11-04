Rario joins hands with Afghanistan Cricket Board to build their first sports NFT and Web3 Metaverse

With this partnership, Rario will give fans access to players like Rashid Khan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, and Noor Ali. It is crucial that the Afghan cricketers and the various moments created by the players get captured in the fans' memories for a long time. In the present era, NFTs are the best way to engage with fans.

Rario, the world's first officially licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, will now launch Afghanistan cricket NFTs, which will include digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artifacts. Afghanistan is one of the youngest and most dynamic cricket teams who have entered the world of Metaverse & NFTs with Rario. Cricket Afghanistan, the national cricket board of Afghanistan has agreed to usher in the future of fandom using NFTs with the help of Rario.

Cricket Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a unique method for interacting with fans that allows them to acquire player trading cards, digital collectibles, and significant moments in cricket and add them to their memorabilia collections using blockchain technology. NFTs are digital utility assets that can be owned digitally and are authenticated for every NFT in the metaverse.



Mr. Rana Handa, Chief Partnerships Officer, Rario said "As a South Asian country, Afghanistan shares the same passion for Rario as India. After collaborating with Cricket Australia and NZC, we are excited to have Afghanistan on board with us for exclusive NFTs. Through this collaboration, we will be able to offer cricket fans the chance to own a piece of their favorite sport, collect special moments and player cards, and enjoy cricket-themed NFT games in the Rario universe”.

‘’Our fans are passionate about the game and this partnership will help us to increase the appeal of Afghan cricketers to a global audience. This is the start of something innovative and I am sure our whole cricket fraternity will benefit from it. The inclusion of NFTs is another method that fans across the world may engage, the passion of our followers, and the attractiveness of Afghani cricketers to a global audience,'' said Mr.Naseeb Khan, CEO, Cricket Afghanistan.

“Excited to have ACB onboard, we already have Rashid as our brand ambassador, now getting the board with Rario will help us bring new experiences for the Afghan cricket fans,” said Shubham Agrawal, Marketing Lead Rario.

About Rario - World’s first Officially Licensed Cricket NFT Platform

Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the world’s first officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens). Rario has exclusive partnerships include Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket, and has a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors.

Having Polygon Studios, and Animoca as partners, Rario is backed by reputed investors such as Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, and Dream Capital. Since 2021, Rario has sold over 150,000 NFTs to sports fans across 75+ countries.

