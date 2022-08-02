Rario’s New pack drop: Another opportunity for fans to get the never-seen-before player card NFTs

Like the previous one, the drop will feature cards of players who will be taking part in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But this time, it will be available at a cheap price as the categories of cards in this drop are Silver and Bronze!

Rario, the world’s largest cricket NFT platform, recently launched a never-seen-before player card pack drop. Cricket fans loved it so much that it took only some minutes for the drop to sell out. And more interestingly, a lot of people despite reserving the pack couldn’t get it due to the limited number of packs available!

But here is one more opportunity for all fans to get what they missed last time. As promised Rario is coming up with another pack drop, which is all set to be launched on August 08. Mark your calendars right away since a lot of fans would be in line to get their hands on these richly designed and exclusive player cards. Make sure you don’t miss out on it again.

Like the previous one, the drop will feature cards of players who will be taking part in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But this time, it will be available at a cheap price as the categories of cards in this drop are Silver and Bronze! Isn’t that exciting? Of course, it is– Rario, the ultimate destination for cricket fandom, cares for every single fan out there.

These player cards are going to be your key to entering the Cricket Strategy Game– a tool that is here to revolutionise the cricket gaming experience forever. It isn’t just another game but a one-of-its-kind game, where fans could win prizes up to USD 125K (INR 1 Crore)! The game will be launched with the start of CPL 2022.

However, the only way you will be eligible to play this game is by owning Rario’s player card NFTs– which is what this pack drop is all about. Those with cards will be able to join eligible contests in the Cricket Strategy Game game for FREE and win different prizes including the Rario NFTs. Also, the card holders would be able to enter the different contests using the same cards– if cards meet the eligibility!

One thing that you must take into account is that the player cards are available in different tiers; the higher tier of cards you own, the more your chances of winning prizes.

So, what’s in this new pack drop and at how much can you avail it?

The Cricket Carnival Advantage Pack featuring 3 BRONZE and 3 SILVER cards will be available at $25 (INR 1900 approx)

The Cricket Carnival Debut Pack featuring 6 BRONZE cards will be available at $9 (INR 710 approx)

The reservations for the pack drop have started, head over to www.rario.com to reserve your packs now!

