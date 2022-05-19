What would Rario's Playing XI be if they were a franchise?

Rario have signed up several Indian and Internation stars, but what if they were a franchise with the signed up players participating as players?

Rario, the Cricket NFT platform, has built a brilliant roster of players, signing them up to produce exclusive NFTs. Such are the names that we are tempted to try and pull together a playing XI out of them, assuming they were a franchise.

Virender Sehwag

Sehwag was a destroyer of field settings and opposition plans in his heyday. The explosive Indian opener was one of the catalysts of India's rise as a global international force, playing his part in their ascent to No.1 rank in Tests and an influential role in T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011.

Smriti Mandhana

Rising up the ranks as an integral member of India's ODI and T20I outfits while being one of the world's most elegant batters, Mandhana stands apart from most of her teammates in class and pedigree. The new vice-captain of the limited-overs side, she is on her way to greatness in the international game.

Shafali Verma

A batting prodigy in her teens, the emergence of the ever-explosive Verma has infused a great sense of excitement in India's white-ball game. Already a crowd puller, the 18-year-old is an essential feature of the ODI and T20I sides with his ability to blast opposition attacks with the new ball and give India an early footing and momentum into games.

Faf du Plessis

South African batting warrior, Du Plessis will go down as one of the finest players that the country has produced at the international stage. A former skipper of the national side, he played a critical role in maintaining the robustness of the Proteas' Test, ODI and T20I teams at the global stage.

Rishabh Pant

Playing an aggressive brand of cricket that warms the heart of the masses, Rishabh Pant has forced his way into the Indian team and established himself as the No.1 wicketkeeper-batter across formats. The unabashed left-hand batter has been terrific with his ball-striking and the ability to leave an impact. The sky is the limit to how far Pant can take his game from here on.

Dinesh Karthik

Overcoming the shadows of the great MS Dhoni, Karthik has managed to assert his own standing and status within Indian cricket. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter may have not established himself as a member of the Test and ODI sides, but his ever-improved powerhitting skills make him an invaluable asset in the shortest form of the game.

Shakib Al Hasan

Very few players in the history of cricket can claim to be their country's greatest. For what he is worth, Shakib stands as Bangladesh's greatest-ever cricketer and inarguably one of the finest to have played at the international stage. The premier allrounder has been outstanding with his left-arm spin and the ability to bat in the middle-order across all forms of the game.

Jason Holder

Talking of allrounders, West Indies' Jason Holder isn't one to be left too far behind Shakib in terms of sheer allround ability and influence, especially in Test cricket. From a bits and pieces cricketer in the infant stage of his career, Holder has transformed himself into a might effective swing and seam bowler and a consistent middle-order batter in the traditional format.

Rashid Khan

Easily the world's best contemporary spin bowler in white-ball cricket, Rashid Khan has been an impeccable force against the batters. The great Afghan warrior has established himself as the most sort after T20 cricketer, earning the heftiest of gigs with sides around the globe.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

If ever a cricketer defines overcoming the odds and outdoing oneself, it has to be India's quiet, composed but exceptionally skilful seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Not the quickest of pacers, Kumar has managed to retain wood over batters by maximising his ability to swing the ball both ways. The right-armer has also been a dependable force in the end-overs of the white-ball game.

Zaheer Khan

Starting off as a raw left-arm quick at the turn of the century, Zaheer went on to retire as one of India's finest-ever speedsters in Test and ODIs. Zaheer, who had an interesting transition from an express quick to an incisive swing and seam bowler, went on to deliver game-defining spells in multiple Indian Test victories. His career peak moment came in the 2011 World Cup win, when he emerged as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker and India's go-to bowler at all stages.

