The Best Sixes You Can Own on Rario

We are in the midst of a T20 season, where fans and spectators love seeing the massive hits over the boundaries that sail into a cheering crowd aka the sixes. The sweet connection off the willow, the smack sound and the joy of seeing that white ball soaring. If you are in the mood to ‘own’ some colossal T20 sixes and add them to your collection, buckle up because we have curated a list of the best of these sixes that are listed on the Rario Marketplace,

Remember, there is no such thing as too many sixes in T20s, so let’s go!

Faf Du Plessis parks it out of the ground!

If you’re a sucker for some good, ol’ clean hitting, then this one's for you. As a T20 batter, Faf du Plessis is known for his controlled attacking shots. In the fixture against Jamaican Tallawahs, the then-skipper of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Faf cleared his front leg seeing the ball pitched up on over 10.3 and the ball flew from the middle of his bat over the roof of the Warner Stadium. Hold that pose, Faf! That is worth a moment!

Misbah Ul Haq seals a thriller with a biggie!

Coming in at 29/2 when it looked like the 127-run chase was going to be tricky, the cool, calm and collected batsman, Misbah Ul Haq took matters into his own hands. A few hefty blows from the Zouks’ batsman ensured that the equation was brought down to a manageable 10 runs off 6 deliveries. To make things even spicier, it was Misbah’s Pakistani comrade, Mohammad Hafeez bowling the last over. Misbah smoked the second delivery over long-on. With 4 runs needed off 4 balls, he once again rocketed one into the crowd to seal the game for his side and ended up as Man-of-the-Match for a scintillating 49* off 33 balls. This one is for the ages!

Darren Bravo’s ‘Gold’ Over of Sixes!

A 213-run chase is a mean task unless you are Darren Bravo and you are in the mood! During the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Stars game in 2018, the defending champions were facing a steep challenge of overcoming the 213-run target set by their opponents. It was in the 16th over that Bravo decided to give Kieron Pollard, who had earlier in the game set the record of the joint-fastest half-century in CPL, a dose of his own medicine. After cracking 6, 6, 6, 6, 2 off the first 5 balls of the over, Bravo didn’t stop and perhaps hit the biggest six off Saint Lucia’s captain’s over to conclude the then-most expensive over in CPL history.

Need 6 to win off the last ball? Dial D for Darren Bravo!

Another one of the ‘Gold’ Tier cards and once again, it’s Darren Bravo. T20 cricket is nerve-wracking, thrilling and fearless and this is one moment which had it all! Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel were chasing 180 runs for a win and were struggling at 13/3 in the 4th over when Darren Bravo walked in. Darren stitched a massive 131-run fourth-wicket partnership with Dwayne Bravo to bring TTRS closer to victory. However, they still needed 6 runs off the last ball to seal the game. And it was done in style! Darren dispatched a generous length ball from Ronsford Beaton for a humongous six over mid-wicket.

