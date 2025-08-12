22-Year-Old England Domestic Pacer Recommended for SRH Franchise and Ashes 2025 as Wildcard Pick by Former South Africa Opener

He conceded only 21 runs off his 20 deliveries against London Spirit.

Former South African opener Sarel Johannes Erwee has given a huge shoutout to England’s 22-year-old pace sensation Sonny Baker via a social media post. Erwee, who retired from all formats of cricket earlier this year, has voiced his support for Baker ahead of The Ashes 2025. The much-anticipated Australia vs England five-match Test series will begin on November 21, 2025.

Sarel Erwee Gives Shoutout to Sonny Baker Ahead of The Ashes 2025

SJ Erwee took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed that England should take Baker to Australia for the Ashes 2025. He also weighed in on his skills, which he believes would be a unique factor in Australian conditions. The former Proteas cricketer also noted that if the 22-year-old Baker doesn’t get a chance in Tests, the right-arm pacer could be a great prospect to watch in the SA20 League.

“Huuuuuge shout this, I know, BUT I’d put Sonny Baker on that plane to Aus for the Ashes—Bowls rockets and shapes it nicely. Yes, he’s inexperienced, but it looks like he has that X factor! If not… maybe SA20 then. Adrian Birrell coaches him at Hampshire, so how about Sunrisers?” Erwee wrote on his X handle.

Sonny Baker first gained recognition when he was included in England’s Under-19 squad in 2021. Though he was ruled out of the World Cup early the following year, his inswingers were highly rated by England.

Baker is one of the few bowlers who have been awarded an England development contract before featuring in the County Championship. The pace sensation took three wickets in 18 overs in a one-off Test for the England Lions in Australia. He moved to Somerset from Hampshire last year. He took his maiden five-wicket haul in his second County Championship match against defending champions Surrey.

Sonny Baker’s Spell in Manchester Originals vs London Spirit

Baker, who missed the last season due to injury, took 2-26 in the side’s campaign opener. His performances in the ongoing edition prove why the Englishman is being highly rated. Notably, the uncapped pacer was retained by the Originals despite missing the entire last season. According to BBC Sport, Baker has the second-highest average speed in this year’s Hundred at 85.6 mph.

He was included in the playing XI at the expense of 43-year-old James Anderson. Representing Manchester Originals, he produced an inspiring spell against London Spirit on Monday, August 11. The right-arm pacer conceded just four runs in his first 10 balls against international batting stalwarts like David Warner and Kane Williamson.

He then dismissed Australian all-rounder Ashton Turner to finish the spell, conceding only 21 runs off 20 deliveries. He was the most economical among all bowlers in the match. His spell paved the way for the Originals’ emphatic 10-run win over the Spirits despite Warner’s brisk 71-run knock. After the win, the Originals skipper Phil Salt couldn’t resist comparing the 22-year-old uncapped player with the legendary James Anderson.

“He was outstanding. Jimmy had a rest today, but that is the closest to what he did, if not better. It will be hard to pick seamers for the next match,” Salt told Sky Sports.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.