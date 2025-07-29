News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG vs IND Aakash Chopra Ben Stokes Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar
england-cricket

Former Indian Opener Asks Scrapping of Lord’s Honours Board After Ben Stokes’ Anti-Milestone Stance in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 29, 2025
2 min read

England are leading the five-match series 2-1 with one Test remaining.

ENG vs IND Aakash Chopra Ben Stokes Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar

Former India opener Aakash Chopra urged the scrapping of the Lord’s Honours Board after England captain Ben Stokes showed an anti-milestone stance towards individual milestones during the Manchester Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India had their moments in the two Tests but failed to win decisive situations despite leading session charts. All four Tests in the series have ended on the final day.

Live – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

111/3

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Weybridge WEY

123/1

East Molesey ESM

120/4

Weybridge beat East Molesey by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

143/10

East Molesey ESM

145/4

East Molesey beat Banstead by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

197/9

Navarang Club NVR

71/10

Guwahati Giants beat Navarang Club by 126 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

179/8

Gauhati Town Club GTC

180/8

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

128/10

Boost Defenders BDS

51/10

Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 77 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

140/4

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

264/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Australia Champions AAC

74/10

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings

With an hour left to the end of Day 5, when both batters, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, were in their 80s, England’s skipper asked to draw the match. But the Indian batters didn’t accept his request before completing their hundreds. The Indian pair’s decision irked some in the England camp, including former batter Jonathan Trott. It witnessed an on-field heated exchange sparked by Ben Stokes with Jadeja, leading to sledging from English players.

ALSO READ:

Aakash Chopra Calls Out Ben Stokes & Co. Over Double Standards

The controversy has taken a new twist. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra has questioned whether England’s long-standing tradition of honouring individual milestones is itself a contradiction. He suggested that if individual milestones like hundreds and five-fors don’t matter anymore, perhaps England should remove their honours boards altogether.

“If you feel these milestones are nonsense, remove the honours boards. Is it nonsense that you celebrate so much? It’s not written on the honours board whether the hundred came in a winning or losing cause or in the mandatory overs,” he said.

Chopra questioned why the England captain is denying Jadeja and Sundar personal landmarks – especially when such milestones are celebrated by English cricket itself.

Both Indian batters notched up their hundreds before drawing the curtains by shaking hands with England. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls, while Sundar remained not out on 101 from 206 deliveries. Their 203-run stand proved instrumental in one of India’s greatest escapes in Test cricket to avoid defeat and keep the series alive. Notably, India played out nearly five sessions and 143 runs in their second innings.

England are leading the five-match series 2-1 with one Test remaining. The fourth Test at Old Trafford resulted in a draw, with only 2.5 innings being played across five days. The series will be decided in the fifth and final Test, which will be played at The Oval from July 31.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Ravindra Jadeja
Washington Sundar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

This time, Bazball has its real competitor, and India have found the best way to break the whole thing created by England.

Bazball Meets Its Breaking Point Against India

This time, Bazball has its real competitor.
5:14 pm
Darpan Jain

No Jofra Archer, England Great Suggests two Key Bowling changes for Oval Test

3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jamie Overton ENG vs IND Test

Are England Seeking a 15-Spike Shoes Advantage With Jamie Overton For Oval Test?

As of now, the five-match Test series stands at 2-1 with the English team taking the lead.
1:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
Ben Stokes Kevin Pietersen ENG vs IND Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar

‘Leave the Men in the Ring to Be Emotional’ – Former England Captain Defends Ben Stokes after India’s Great Escape in Manchester

This was only the second Test draw for England under Ben Stokes' captaincy.
8:09 pm
Aditya Ighe
Sunil Gavaskar has used strong words after Manchester Test, where India scraped a draw from a precarious situation against England.

Former India Captain Wants Shubman Gill To Ask Ruthless Questions to Ben Stokes and England After Manchester Heist

Gavaskar said that Gill should ask strong questions to Stokes about his tactics.
July 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

July 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.