Ben Stokes Out Of Oval Test vs India, England Playing XI Sees 4 Changes Including Returns For CSK, RCB Stars Jamie Overton, Jacob Bethell
england-cricket

Ben Stokes Out Of Oval Test vs India, England Playing XI Sees 4 Changes Including Returns For CSK, RCB Stars

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 30, 2025
1 min read
England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test match of the series against India, starting on July 31, after sustaining an injury in his right shoulder. Opener Ollie Pope will lead the side in his absence at The Oval.

Three more players, including all-rounder Liam Dawson and pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, will also miss out on the final clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debutants of the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton, have been included in the hosts’ lineup.

Moreover, Surrey player Gus Atkinson and Nottinghamshire pacer Josh Tongue have also been added for the last fixture of the red-ball series.

England Playing XI For 5th Test At The Oval

⁠Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton,⁠ ⁠Josh Tongue.

More to follow…

Ben Stokes
Brydon Carse
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
Gus Atkinson
Jacob Bethell
Jamie Overton
Jofra Archer
Josh Tongue
Liam Dawson
