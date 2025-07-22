Ben Stokes Takes a Swipe At ICC Over Rules For Slow Over-rates After WTC Points Deduction

Ben Stokes' side won the Lord's Test, but also lost two WTC points

Ben Stokes and England were utterly jubilant on the final evening at Lord’s after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir got the ball to spin around Mohammed Siraj’s legs and dislodged a bail even after India’s last man defended the delivery with a full face of his bat.

Even though England took a deserved 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, they had something worse coming at them the following morning.

Ben Stokes says slow over-rate rules should be different for pace-dominant conditions

The match officials deemed that the hosts were too slow with their bowling, having managed 57.1 overs across three sessions on the final day and fined them 10 per cent of the match fees as well as two of the 12 points they won for that win in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Stokes felt that it was harsh by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to dock points when the conditions in the United Kingdom do not allow teams to bowl spinners all the time.

In the third Test, England had 30.5 overs of spin in between Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root across two innings. Bashir, their only frontline spin option, had sustained an injury to his non-bowling hand and didn’t bowl until after the Lunch break on Day 5.

Stokes pointed out that the unavailability of Bashir had created a problem for England to go through their overs quickly.

“You can’t have the same rules in Asia, where spin is bowling 70 per cent of the overs, to have the same laws in New Zealand, Australia, England, where it’s going to be 70-80 per cent seam bowling,” Stokes said in the press conference ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester.

“Because a spinner’s over takes less time than a seam is over. So common sense would think that you should look at maybe changing how the over rates are timed in different continents. I think as well, the over rates obviously have gone down over the course of quite a few years now,” he added.

How England rushed through overs on Day 4, but slowed down on Day 5 at Lord’s

Even though Stokes had mentioned Bashir’s unavailability, England had managed to fit in 17.4 overs of fast bowling in the final 90 minutes of the fourth day. Stokes himself was rushing back to his run-up mark after every delivery to give his fellow pacers, especially Brydon Carse, to the set the field and get two vital wickets. The tactic helped England as they were able to reduce India to 58/4 in chase of 193.

However, on the final day, England were able to clock in 57.1 overs across three sessions. By the time the match ended with Siraj’s wicket, there was around 150 minutes and close to 32 overs of play left in the day.

