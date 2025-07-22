News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ben stokes eng vs ind 3rd test manchester slow over rate lords
england-cricket

Ben Stokes Takes a Swipe At ICC Over Rules For Slow Over-rates After WTC Points Deduction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read

Ben Stokes' side won the Lord's Test, but also lost two WTC points

ben stokes eng vs ind 3rd test manchester slow over rate lords

Ben Stokes and England were utterly jubilant on the final evening at Lord’s after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir got the ball to spin around Mohammed Siraj’s legs and dislodged a bail even after India’s last man defended the delivery with a full face of his bat.

Even though England took a deserved 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, they had something worse coming at them the following morning.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

144/3

Hong Kong HKG

140/10

Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

133/7

Samoa SAM

132/6

Singapore beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Rwanda RWA

139/6

Malawi ML

134/5

Rwanda won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

75/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

38/0

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

37/4

Djurgardens IF Women beat Stockholm CC Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

89/5

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

95/4

Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

5/0

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

35/5

Navarang Club NVR

62/4

Navarang Club beat 91 Yards Club by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

147/8

City Cricket Club CCC

128/10

Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 19 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

49/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

83/7

Namibia A NBA

113/8

Kenya won by 3 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

47/0

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

216/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

192/5

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

180/9

Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

85/2

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

134/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Ben Stokes says slow over-rate rules should be different for pace-dominant conditions

The match officials deemed that the hosts were too slow with their bowling, having managed 57.1 overs across three sessions on the final day and fined them 10 per cent of the match fees as well as two of the 12 points they won for that win in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Stokes felt that it was harsh by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to dock points when the conditions in the United Kingdom do not allow teams to bowl spinners all the time.

ALSO READ:

In the third Test, England had 30.5 overs of spin in between Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root across two innings. Bashir, their only frontline spin option, had sustained an injury to his non-bowling hand and didn’t bowl until after the Lunch break on Day 5.

Stokes pointed out that the unavailability of Bashir had created a problem for England to go through their overs quickly.

“You can’t have the same rules in Asia, where spin is bowling 70 per cent of the overs, to have the same laws in New Zealand, Australia, England, where it’s going to be 70-80 per cent seam bowling,” Stokes said in the press conference ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester.

“Because a spinner’s over takes less time than a seam is over. So common sense would think that you should look at maybe changing how the over rates are timed in different continents. I think as well, the over rates obviously have gone down over the course of quite a few years now,” he added.

How England rushed through overs on Day 4, but slowed down on Day 5 at Lord’s

Even though Stokes had mentioned Bashir’s unavailability, England had managed to fit in 17.4 overs of fast bowling in the final 90 minutes of the fourth day. Stokes himself was rushing back to his run-up mark after every delivery to give his fellow pacers, especially Brydon Carse, to the set the field and get two vital wickets. The tactic helped England as they were able to reduce India to 58/4 in chase of 193.

However, on the final day, England were able to clock in 57.1 overs across three sessions. By the time the match ended with Siraj’s wicket, there was around 150 minutes and close to 32 overs of play left in the day.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
World Test Championship
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

eng vs ind 4th gus atkinson playing xi county championship surrey

England Star Ignored From Test XI Also Dropped By County Side, Set To Play For Second XI

He will now play for the second XI of his county side against Somerset
11:28 am
Samarnath Soory
england sledging manchester test india not nice guys harry brook

England Drop ‘Nice Guy’ Act, Hint At More Sledging vs India in Manchester

10:42 am
CX Staff Writer

CSK Star Withdrew From County Cricket, Now A Pakistan Player Steals His Spot

He has represented Somerset in three matches back in 2022.
12:25 am
Amogh Bodas
One Change From Lord's, England Playing XI Revealed For 4th Test vs IND in Manchester

One Change From Lord’s, England Playing XI Revealed For 4th Test vs IND in Manchester

The fourth Test will start from July 23 in Manchester.
9:25 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.