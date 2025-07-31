News
Massive Injury Scare for England! Chris Woakes Wears Sweater as a Sling After Likely Shoulder Dislocation
england-cricket

Massive Injury Scare for England! Chris Woakes Wears Sweater as a Sling After Likely Shoulder Dislocation

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 31, 2025
1 min read
Massive Injury Scare for England! Chris Woakes Wears Sweater as a Sling After Likely Shoulder Dislocation

The England team faced a major setback after key pacer Chris Woakes suffered a nasty shoulder injury and looked too much in pain in the ongoing ENG vs IND 5th Test at The Oval. The incident happened in the final session of Day 1 as he dived to save a boundary.

Following the dive, Woakes could be seen clutching to his shoulder as the physios attended him. In the end, he was forced off the field as he used the sweater as a sling to support his left hand.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Chris Woakes
ENG vs IND
England
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

