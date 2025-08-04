News
shubman gill ben stokes best moments highlights eng vs ind oval test
england-cricket

‘Didn’t Have The Ashes Attachment’ – Ben Stokes Reflects On Drama, Highlights Best Moments Of ENG vs IND Series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

Stokes shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with counterpart Shubman Gill

shubman gill ben stokes best moments highlights eng vs ind oval test

There have been series betweenIndia and England that were riveting, but none like the rechristened Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 where drama reached a whole new level of consistency.

 While the drama and controversies piled up, it was only complemented by the fierce battle between the ball and the bat across all four Tests.

For England, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Jofra Archer, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith contributed heavily in taking the lead of the series twice. For the visiting Indian team, Shubman Gill dominated the run charts, while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj along with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep pulled India out of trouble on multiple occasions.

Ben Stokes hails Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant for overcoming pain in ENG vs IND Tests

The verbal volleys between Crawley and Gill in the dying moments of the Lord’s Test fired up the hosts to tear the Indian batting order to shreds, the badly-judged catch of eventual centurion Harry Brook didn’t deter Indian bowlers from making an unbelievable comeback in the final Test.

As the curtain fell on the series where spoils were shared 2-2, Stokes specified one single aspect that made the series memorable – players daring injuries and still performing.

First it was Rishabh Pant at Lord’s batting with an injury finger and then in Manchester where he limped for singles after fracturing his foot. At Lord’s, young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir battled through the pain of a fractured finger and bowled the famous ball that spun back on to Siraj’s stumps to win the match for England.

ALSO READ:

On Monday morning, it was Chris Woakes who walked out as the last man despite the excruciating pain of a dislocated shoulder and managed to run three runs with one hand completely restricted by a sling.

Stokes, who sat out of the Oval Test due to injury concerns, listed these as his highlights of the series.

“Unbelievable but it was never going to be a question, Rishabh Pant batting with broken foot, Shoaib Bashir bowling with broken finger and now Chris Woakes today,” Stokes said in the post-match press conference.

Ben Stokes still puts Ashes moments above drama in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

However, the star all-rounder didn’t rate the series above The Ashes.

“India versus England has always been a big rivalry but didn’t have the Ashes attachment,” added the 34-year-old.

Despite losing the fifth Test from a strong position of having seven wickets left, Stokes felt that England showed great character to fight till the end.

“Watching when you can’t do anything about it is different. But I thought the lads adapted well to the situation,” he said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
England
India
RIshabh Pant
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Cricket League

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament in India?

The fifth season of the 100-ball tournament will commence on August 5.
6:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Siraj bowled a perfect yorker to remove Gus Atkinson and win the game for India by six runs at the Oval Test.

Mohammed Siraj Bowls a Perfect Yorker To Dismiss Gus Atkinson and Help India Clinch Series-Levelling Win in Oval Test [WATCH]

Siraj delivered a magic ball at the right time to help India make a comeback for the ages.
5:48 pm
Darpan Jain
chris woakes walks in with one hand the oval eng vs ind 5th test

The Oval Gives Chris Woakes Standing Ovation As He Walks Out To Bat With One Hand In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

The pacer had dislocated his shoulder earlier in the match
5:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad the oval test

‘Who Makes This Lazy Decision?’ – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5.
3:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
Will Chris Woakes Bat Despite Dislocated Shoulder In ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Will Chris Woakes Bat Despite Dislocated Shoulder In ENG vs IND 5th Test?

England need 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand.
3:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

England selectors will have eyes on The Hundred 2025 with ICC tournament coming up.
8:28 pm
Sandip Pawar
