Dom Sibley pushes for Ashes 2025 spot with 1,000 runs in the County Championship 2025.
england-cricket

Discarded England Opener Pushes for Ashes 2025 Spot, Breaks 1000-run Barrier in County Championship 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 25, 2025
3 min read

He has achieved the feat for the second time in his County career.

Dom Sibley pushes for Ashes 2025 spot with 1,000 runs in the County Championship 2025.

Surrey opener Dom Sibley has delivered an incredible County Championship 2025 season to push his case for an Ashes 2025.spot. During Surrey’s ongoing clash against Yorkshire, he became the first player to breach the 1000-run barrier in this season across either division. 

Sibley scored 52 off 91 deliveries in the first innings on his way to achieving the remarkable feat. He beat Saif Zaib, who plays for Northamptonshire in Division Two, by the barest of margin. Zaib was 81 runs short of the 1000-run club before the start of their clash against Middlesex. He made 82 runs in the first innings but was three runs away from the landmark when Sibley reached there. 

Dom Sibley continues to make a statement in County Championship 2025 

Dom Sibley has been outstanding in the ongoing season, amassing 1,028 runs in 16 innings at an average of 73.42. He has registered three hundreds and six fifties in the tournament. 

Sibley was at his best against Durham at the Oval, where he piled on 305 runs off 475 balls. Surrey hammered a mammoth 820 in that innings. 

The 29-year old last played for England in the Lord’s Test of the previous series against India in 2021. He was one of the many players discarded from that phase of English cricket. In 22 Tests, Sibley managed 1,042 runs at an average of 28.94 and strike rate of 34.22.

This is the second time Sibley has crossed the 1000-run mark in the County Championship. The last time he did in 2019, he earned himself a call-up to the Test side. With his performance in this season, he has pushed for a spot in the Ashes 2025 Down Under later this year. 

ALSO READ:

Will England consider Dom Sibley ahead of Zak Crawley for Ashes 2025? 

A lot has changed in the England Test side since Sibley last played at the highest level. Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, they have adopted an aggressive approach, famously known as Bazball. They currently have Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the top of the order. 

Crawley, however, has constantly been under fire for his poor returns. He made 84 off 113 in the first innings in the ongoing Manchester Test but his overall returns have been a concern. Since 2024, he has scored 1,031 runs at an average of 31.24 with a solitary hundred against Zimbabwe. 

So far the management has shown faith in Crawley but if they decide to move away, Sibley could be in contention. However, his strike rate could be a major roadblock. Sibley has struck at 45 in the County season, which doesn’t quite fit in the Bazball philosophy. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashes 2025
County Championship 2025
Dom Sibley
England
Zak Crawley
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

