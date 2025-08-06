Do England Need To Clamp Down On Bazball? Former Australia Great Joins The Debate After The Oval Test Disaster 

England lost 7 for 66 while chasing in the fifth Test.

England suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at The Oval. Shubman Gill-led India registered their narrowest win by just six runs in an epic finish to draw the series 2-2.

Chasing 374 in the final innings, the hosts were in a formidable position with 301/3 on the board after Joe Root and Harry Brook’s 195-run partnership. But Brook’s dismissal triggered a massive collapse as England lost 7 for 66, fumbling an opportunity to seal a series victory.

When all seemed in England’s favour, Brook played a reckless shot, which gave the visitors an opening they needed. The ball started hooping around and the hosts were put under immense press. Chris Woakes, who had a dislocated shoulder, had to walk out at the end in a sling when 17 runs were required. He didn’t face a ball but was in agonising pain. It went in vain as Gus Atkinson was cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj.

England and Harry Brook received criticism from all quarters of the cricketing community for their ultra aggressive approach. Among those was the former Australia captain Greg Chappell.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT 8/0 EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/9 GUG 69/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC 49/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 85/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 128/4 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 198/7 PENG 20/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 245/2 PUT 11/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 163/5 MDW 128/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW 24/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

Greg Chappell Blasts Bazball Philosophy of England

The legendary Australia cricketer went hard at the Bazball style England have adopted under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Greg Chappell said this recent series against India was a wake-up call for the side. He was particularly critical of Brook, whom he has often rated highly.

“He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It’s about judgement. About recognising when the moment demands attack – and when it demands restraint,” said Chappell.

The Bazball philosophy has been a revolution as it has elevated the English Test team from an extremely low state to be back amongst the top four. Chappell understands the impact it has made. But he also pointed out that there needs to be a balance.

“Brook’s dismissal at The Oval, with the game finely poised, was symptomatic of the conundrum that is facing the England setup. The “Bazball” philosophy – of fearless, attacking cricket – has revitalised their Test side. But it cannot become an excuse to avoid doing the hard yards,” he added.

It is no secret that being ultra aggressive has cost England on numerous occasions. For them to truly flourish as a top side, England must bring some balance to their madness.

Their next target is their Achilles’ heel that is the Ashes Down Under. England are set to tour Australia later this year, where they haven’t won a single Test on the last three tours. They have a batting unit to compete in Australia this time around but will need to clamp down a bit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.