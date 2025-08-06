Do England Need To Clamp Down On Bazball? Former Australia Great Joins The Debate After The Oval Test Disaster 

England lost 7 for 66 while chasing in the fifth Test.
England suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at The Oval. Shubman Gill-led India registered their narrowest win by just six runs in an epic finish to draw the series 2-2.
Chasing 374 in the final innings, the hosts were in a formidable position with 301/3 on the board after Joe Root and Harry Brook’s 195-run partnership. But Brook’s dismissal triggered a massive collapse as England lost 7 for 66, fumbling an opportunity to seal a series victory.
When all seemed in England’s favour, Brook played a reckless shot, which gave the visitors an opening they needed. The ball started hooping around and the hosts were put under immense press. Chris Woakes, who had a dislocated shoulder, had to walk out at the end in a sling when 17 runs were required. He didn’t face a ball but was in agonising pain. It went in vain as Gus Atkinson was cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj.
England and Harry Brook received criticism from all quarters of the cricketing community for their ultra aggressive approach. Among those was the former Australia captain Greg Chappell.
The legendary Australia cricketer went hard at the Bazball style England have adopted under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Greg Chappell said this recent series against India was a wake-up call for the side. He was particularly critical of Brook, whom he has often rated highly.
“He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It’s about judgement. About recognising when the moment demands attack – and when it demands restraint,” said Chappell.
The Bazball philosophy has been a revolution as it has elevated the English Test team from an extremely low state to be back amongst the top four. Chappell understands the impact it has made. But he also pointed out that there needs to be a balance.
“Brook’s dismissal at The Oval, with the game finely poised, was symptomatic of the conundrum that is facing the England setup. The “Bazball” philosophy – of fearless, attacking cricket – has revitalised their Test side. But it cannot become an excuse to avoid doing the hard yards,” he added.
It is no secret that being ultra aggressive has cost England on numerous occasions. For them to truly flourish as a top side, England must bring some balance to their madness.
Their next target is their Achilles’ heel that is the Ashes Down Under. England are set to tour Australia later this year, where they haven’t won a single Test on the last three tours. They have a batting unit to compete in Australia this time around but will need to clamp down a bit.
