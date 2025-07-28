News
England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns
england-cricket

England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 28, 2025
2 min read
England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

The England team have made one addition to their 15-member squad ahead of the decisive final ENG Vs IND Test at Oval, slated to start from July 31.

With the workload being a major concern, especially that of the fast bowlers, the Three Lions have added Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton. Notably, Overton has made just a solitary Test appearance so far and will play his first red-ball game for England since 2022 if brought into the playing XI.

After the recent draw at Manchester, skipper Ben Stokes had already hinted the need for fresh legs after England’s bowlers shouldered a heavy workload, sending down 257.1 overs across two innings.

“If you look at how long we’ve been out in the field and the overs that we bowled as a bowling unit, everyone is going to be pretty sore and pretty tired going into the last game of the series. There’ll be an assessment of everyone, and hopefully we can use these next two or three days’ rest period wisely and then have to make a decision. These recovery days are going to be pretty important and we might have to make a few decisions to get some fresh legs in. But that won’t be decided until we get closer to the last game,” Stokes had said.

England squad for 5th Test vs India

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

ALSO READ:

India face must-win challenge at Oval to salvage series

With the scoreline tipped 2-1 in favour of the English side, Shubman Gill and Co face an uphill task to eke out a win at Oval to level the five-match series at 2-2 as even a draw would imply the Three Lions will win the series.

The Indian team put up a brave fightback at Manchester despite looking at a precarious position at one point with the scorecard reading 0/2 after already conceding a massive 311-run deficit after the first innings. However, centuries from skipper Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) meant India took the contest into the final match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK
ENG vs IND
Jamie Overton
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

