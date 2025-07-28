England Add CSK All-Rounder to 15-Man Squad for 5th Test vs India Amid Workload Concerns

The England team have made one addition to their 15-member squad ahead of the decisive final ENG Vs IND Test at Oval, slated to start from July 31.

All matches (29) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 County Championship Division One, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom County Championship Division One, 2025 NOT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN 173/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 50/2 BCC 51/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 140/8 NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC 97/1 SWCL 93/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 108/6 FRC 75/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC 89/1 MKP 83/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 183/7 BDS 182/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT 12/0 MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

With the workload being a major concern, especially that of the fast bowlers, the Three Lions have added Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton. Notably, Overton has made just a solitary Test appearance so far and will play his first red-ball game for England since 2022 if brought into the playing XI.

After the recent draw at Manchester, skipper Ben Stokes had already hinted the need for fresh legs after England’s bowlers shouldered a heavy workload, sending down 257.1 overs across two innings.

“If you look at how long we’ve been out in the field and the overs that we bowled as a bowling unit, everyone is going to be pretty sore and pretty tired going into the last game of the series. There’ll be an assessment of everyone, and hopefully we can use these next two or three days’ rest period wisely and then have to make a decision. These recovery days are going to be pretty important and we might have to make a few decisions to get some fresh legs in. But that won’t be decided until we get closer to the last game,” Stokes had said.

England squad for 5th Test vs India

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

ALSO READ:

India face must-win challenge at Oval to salvage series

With the scoreline tipped 2-1 in favour of the English side, Shubman Gill and Co face an uphill task to eke out a win at Oval to level the five-match series at 2-2 as even a draw would imply the Three Lions will win the series.

The Indian team put up a brave fightback at Manchester despite looking at a precarious position at one point with the scorecard reading 0/2 after already conceding a massive 311-run deficit after the first innings. However, centuries from skipper Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) meant India took the contest into the final match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.