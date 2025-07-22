England Star Ignored From Test XI Also Dropped By County Side, Set To Play For Second XI

He will now play for the second XI of his county side against Somerset
England pacer Gus Atkinson had the good fortune of being called up by England soon after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the solitary Test against Zimbabwe last month.
It was unlike Jofra Archer, who had to play a County Championship game for Sussex during the Headingley Test and then spend one more game on the bench. However, Atkinson was not preferred to take part in the high-intensity fourth Test at Manchester and was released by the national team, even though he was deemed fit.
–
–
–
–
–
After that, he couldn’t find a place in the playing XI of his county side Surrey’s County Championship match against Yorkshire. Now, the 27-year-old will appear for their second XI in a four-day game against Somerset in London’s LSE Ground.
The strange turn of events don’t have a big impact on Surrey’s fortunes as they are already top of the table in the County Championship 2025, having won three and drawn six of their nine matches.
ALSO READ:
Also, the county might also be looking not to put Atkinson under the grind with the Kookaburra ball used for the 10th round as he is yet to play any red-ball cricket in the last two months.
For England, their Lord’s win over India under immense pressure seems to have breathed confidence with their pace attack. Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer had all contributed in the 22-run victory as they defended a measly target of 193 on the final day. Chris Woakes, who has also returned from a long injury layoff, has looked out of sorts in the three games but kept his place in the playing XI for the Old Trafford Test.
Inclusion of left-arm spinner Liam Dawson for injured Shoaib Bashir was the only change in the England side from the Lord’s Test.
However, Jamie Overton will play in the Yorkshire game after being part of the England squad for the first three Tests. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder hasn’t played a red-ball game since May.
Josh Tongue, who played the first two Tests against India, will appear for his domestic side Nottinghamshire on Day 3 and 4 in the clash against Hampshire.
