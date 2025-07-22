England To Step Up Mind-Games in Manchester Test, Hires a Special Coach From New Zealand

The ongoing five-match Test series between England and India has heated up with the last game at Lord’s witnessing some fiery exchanges amongst players of both teams. Tempers flared while words and gestures became a constant part of the match which the hosts won to take a 2-1 series lead.
Now, with tension in the air and the series on the line, England and India are expected to go hard at each other in the upcoming Manchester Test, starting July 23. Both teams have also implied in the pre-match press conferences that they will be going in with an attacking mindset and ready to give it back to the opposition.
The Three Lions are, however, now ready to up the ante as they have brought in a special mental skills coach amidst a high-drama series. Gilbert Enoka, who has previously been with the NZ Rugby team, have joined Brendon McCullum’s coaching setup before the ENG vs IND 4th Test. It is understood that the move comes in a bid to toughen the England squad for a crunch phase against India and for the high-octane Ashes against Australia later this year.
Notably, Enoka and England head coach Brendon McCullum has previously worked together for New Zealand cricket. Enoka was also collaborating with the English squad behind the scenes since their pre-season training camp in London. He has now joined the team and addressed a team meeting at Old Trafford and will stay with the group through the end of the week.
A respected leader in New Zealand rugby,
Popular for his ‘no di******’ policy, the veteran mental skills guru was associated with New Zealand rubgy for an 15-illustrious career, which also witnessed a golden era for the team, including consecutive World Cup triumphs (2011 and 2015) and a long reign as the world’s No.1 side.
Before making his mark in rugby, Enoka worked with the Blackcaps cricket team (1998–2004) and the national netball squad (1994–97). In 2023, he expanded his influence to football, joining English Premier League side Chelsea for a short-term role.
