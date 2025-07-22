News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
England To Step Up Mind-Games in Manchester Test, Hires a Special Coach From New Zealand
england-cricket

England To Step Up Mind-Games in Manchester Test, Hires a Special Coach From New Zealand

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 22, 2025
2 min read
England To Step Up Mind-Games in Manchester Test, Hires a Special Coach From New Zealand

The ongoing five-match Test series between England and India has heated up with the last game at Lord’s witnessing some fiery exchanges amongst players of both teams. Tempers flared while words and gestures became a constant part of the match which the hosts won to take a 2-1 series lead.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Malaysia MAL

144/3

Hong Kong HKG

140/10

Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

133/7

Samoa SAM

132/6

Singapore beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Rwanda RWA

139/6

Malawi ML

134/5

Rwanda won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

211/4

Rwanda RWA

99/10

Bahrain won by 112 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Northern Ireland
County Championship Division Two, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

Lancashire LAN

208/5

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

38/0

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

37/4

Djurgardens IF Women beat Stockholm CC Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

89/5

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

95/4

Djurgardens IF Women beat Alby Zalmi Women by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

41/10

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

42/2

Alby Zalmi Women beat Stockholm CC Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

43/0

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

42/6

Djurgardens IF Women beat Stockholm CC Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

35/5

Navarang Club NVR

62/4

Navarang Club beat 91 Yards Club by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

147/8

City Cricket Club CCC

128/10

Bud Cricket Club beat City Cricket Club by 19 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

49/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Royal Lions CC RLC

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Match Abandoned Due to Rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

133/10

Pakistan PAK

125/10

Bangladesh won by 8 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

83/7

Namibia A NBA

113/8

Kenya won by 3 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda UGA

147/6

Nigeria NIG

109/10

Uganda won by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

186/7

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

216/5

Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 30 runs

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

60/0

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

192/5

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

180/9

Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

162/10

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

168/5

Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
England Champions EDC

154/10

West Indies Champions WIC

164/9

West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
India Champions IAC

South Africa Champions SAC

19/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

134/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

112/1

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Now, with tension in the air and the series on the line, England and India are expected to go hard at each other in the upcoming Manchester Test, starting July 23. Both teams have also implied in the pre-match press conferences that they will be going in with an attacking mindset and ready to give it back to the opposition.

The Three Lions are, however, now ready to up the ante as they have brought in a special mental skills coach amidst a high-drama series. Gilbert Enoka, who has previously been with the NZ Rugby team, have joined Brendon McCullum’s coaching setup before the ENG vs IND 4th Test. It is understood that the move comes in a bid to toughen the England squad for a crunch phase against India and for the high-octane Ashes against Australia later this year.

ALSO READ:

Gilbert Enoka – England’s latest weapon against India?

Notably, Enoka and England head coach Brendon McCullum has previously worked together for New Zealand cricket. Enoka was also collaborating with the English squad behind the scenes since their pre-season training camp in London. He has now joined the team and addressed a team meeting at Old Trafford and will stay with the group through the end of the week.

A respected leader in New Zealand rugby,

Popular for his ‘no di******’ policy, the veteran mental skills guru was associated with New Zealand rubgy for an 15-illustrious career, which also witnessed a golden era for the team, including consecutive World Cup triumphs (2011 and 2015) and a long reign as the world’s No.1 side.

Before making his mark in rugby, Enoka worked with the Blackcaps cricket team (1998–2004) and the national netball squad (1994–97). In 2023, he expanded his influence to football, joining English Premier League side Chelsea for a short-term role.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Brendon McCullum
ENG vs IND
England
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

ben stokes eng vs ind 3rd test manchester slow over rate lords

Ben Stokes Takes a Swipe At ICC Over Rules For Slow Over-rates After WTC Points Deduction

Ben Stokes' side won the Lord's Test, but also lost two WTC points
6:39 pm
Samarnath Soory
eng vs ind 4th gus atkinson playing xi county championship surrey

England Star Ignored From Test XI Also Dropped By County Side, Set To Play For Second XI

He will now play for the second XI of his county side against Somerset
11:28 am
Samarnath Soory
england sledging manchester test india not nice guys harry brook

England Drop ‘Nice Guy’ Act, Hint At More Sledging vs India in Manchester

10:42 am
CX Staff Writer

CSK Star Withdrew From County Cricket, Now A Pakistan Player Steals His Spot

He has represented Somerset in three matches back in 2022.
12:25 am
Amogh Bodas
One Change From Lord's, England Playing XI Revealed For 4th Test vs IND in Manchester

One Change From Lord’s, England Playing XI Revealed For 4th Test vs IND in Manchester

The fourth Test will start from July 23 in Manchester.
9:25 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.