England Will Win Ashes 2025 If They Have This, But They Very Likely Won’t 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 24, 2025
4 min read

England stand 0-13 against Australia on the last three tours.

The Ashes 2025 will be the ultimate challenge for the Ben Stokes-led England when they tour Australia later this year. The Ashes Down Under has been a traumatic experience for this generation of English cricketers. 

The last time England won an away Ashes was in 2010-11, when the Andrew Strauss-led side beat the Aussies by 3-1. Since then, Australia tours have been humiliating for them. They have failed to win a single Test in the last three series, losing by 0-5, 0-4, and 0-4.  

To overcome this track record, England will need to pull off something special. They have a glimmer of hope thanks to their Bazball ideology, with their batters showing the ability to score at a much faster rate. Their batting unit looks in much better shape than on the previous two tours. 

The bigger worry for England in the Ashes 2025 will be their bowling attack. How it fares will decide their fate. 

Emphasis on ‘Need for Speed’ by England  

The conditions in England and Australia differ significantly. Australia has historically had hard surfaces. That, along with the use of Kookaburra balls, means bowlers can not rely on swing. To succeed there, bowlers must have good pace (at least in the late 130 kmph) in their arsenal. 

READ MORE:

One of the major problems for England on their recent tours has been the lack of pace. Barring Mark Wood, they have had to field bowlers with an average speed of around 130 kmph. That’s just not enough to make a dent while playing on Australian pitches. 

The current team management has emphasised pace. This is why they retired their greatest seamer, James Anderson. This is why Ollie Robinson can’t get back into the team. 

Fitness of Fast Bowlers Paramount for England in Ashes 2025 

England currently have multiple bowling options who can bowl fast. Jofra Archer has made his return after four years of battling injuries. He has looked in great rhythm and his body seems to be handling the grind of Test cricket well, although it’s only been one and a half Tests. At Lord’s, Archer bowled the fastest spell of his career. He bowled 41 deliveries at over 90 miles per hour.

Brydon Carse has played all four games in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has looked good in patches. Carse has the height and pace, making him a great option to have in Australia.

Gus Atkinson is on the comeback trail, having recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. He has had a great start to his Test cricket. England did not pick him for the fourth Test against India, perhaps to avoid rushing him back. 

Mark Wood has been out of action since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he suffered a knee injury. Ollie Stone is another pacer who can bowl at 140 kmph consistently. He underwent a knee surgery in April and is sidelined for three and a half months. 

This set of pacers is England’s biggest hope of winning the Ashes away from home. All of them can bowl at over 140 kmph and can pose a serious threat to the Aussie batting unit, which is going through a transition. But as history has shown, these fast bowlers are highly prone to injuries. Having them all fit and firing at the same time would be nothing short of a miracle. Perhaps that’s what England needs in Ashes 2025. A miracle. 

