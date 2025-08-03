Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

England selectors will have eyes on The Hundred 2025 with ICC tournament coming up.

The Hundred 2025 is all set to kick off from August 5 with top players from England and around the globe in action. The men’s tournament will be important for England players who will be hoping to be part of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC tournament is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka in February next year. In the build-up to the competition, England will look to find their ideal combination for those conditions. As such, The Hundred 2025 form could decide the fate of a few key players. We take a look at three players whose performance in the upcoming season could be key to their T20 World Cup 2026 chances.

Phil Salt needs to deliver in The Hundred 2025 with Jamie Smith on his tail

A couple of months back, Phil Salt was a sure-shot starter in the England playing XI in the shorter format alongside Ben Duckett. Then, he made himself unavailable for the West Indies series. Jamie Smith came in as a replacement and smashed the opponents. He struck 38 off 20 and 60 off 26 in two of the games. He had earlier replaced Salt as the opener in the ODI side.

With Smith breathing down his neck, Salt needs to deliver a great campaign for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025. He was a part of the title-winning season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made 403 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.58 and a strike rate of 175.70. Salt will need a similar performance in The Hundred to keep himself in the race.

Will Jacks has a T20 World Cup 2026 spot on the line

Another player that could be fighting for his spot is Will Jacks. The all-rounder was given a new role in the West Indies series, where he batted in the lower middle order in both formats.

Earlier in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians used him in the same role, but a bit more flexibly by sending him up in case of an early wicket. Jacks had an underwhelming IPL season, scoring 233 runs at a strike rate of 135 while averaging 23. He did add value with the ball, picking up six wickets.

The 26-year-old is likely to bat in the top order for Oval Invincibles, which won’t be ideal for him to develop in his new role for England. But a good all-round show can help him lock a spot for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Can Liam Livingstone push for an England recall?

Liam Livingstone captained England in late 2024 on the tour of the West Indies but has fallen out of favour after an extended run of inconsistency. He had a poor season for RCB in the IPL 2025 as well. He made only 112 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 133 and claimed two wickets at an economy of 8.44.

If Livingstone wants to get back into the England side, he must make an impact in The Hundred 2025. He will be leading Birmingham Phoenix. England had Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and Tom Banton at 5-6-7 in the previous T20I series. The role of a finisher isn’t natural for Jacks and Banton, which means there could be a spot up for grabs.

