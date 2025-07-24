News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ian Botham lambasts Taunton pitch after Somerset vs Durham County Championship 2025 clash.
england-cricket

Former England Captain Lambasts Taunton Pitch After Somerset’s Two-day Victory in County Championship 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 24, 2025
3 min read

35 wickets fell on the pitch inside two days.

Ian Botham lambasts Taunton pitch after Somerset vs Durham County Championship 2025 clash.

The recent County Championship 2025 clash between Somerset and Durham in Taunton saw the home side clinch a five-wicket victory. The match lasted for less than two days as 35 wickets fell in a total of 157.2 overs. Former England captain Ian Botham did not hold back for his criticism of the pitch his former County side served. 

Craig Overton picked 6 for 23 as Somerset skittled out the visitors for 145 in the first innings in just 30.1 overs. Tom Lammonby was the only batter to register a fifty in the match, scoring 89 to help his side reach 250. The spin duo of Jack Leach (6 for 63) and Archie Vaughan (4 for 85) bowled out Durham for 190 in the second innings. Somerset chased down 86 but lost five wickets.  

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

188/2

Malaysia MAL

190/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

108/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

6/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

203/4

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Botswana Women BOT-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

29/2

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

121/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

England legend Ian Botham says it’s not surprising Ben Stokes disregards County performances 

Ian Botham took to the social media platform X/formerly Twitter to express his displeasure with Somerset. The former England all-rounder, who played 176 First Class matches for Somerset, shared the images of the Taunton pitch. 

“As an ex Somerset player I find this appalling… at a time when County Cricket is under pressure for relevance as a breeding ground for International players, the club produces this pitch. These are not first class cricket conditions,” posted Botham.

ALSO READ: 

Botham went on to say that it is not surprising the England managing director Rob Key and Ben Stokes aren’t particularly high on domestic performances. The England management, in recent times, has focused less on numbers and more on other attributes. For instance, their selections of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir for the India tour last year were based on the high release point.  

Botham also added that Somerset do not need to produce pitches that reduce the game to a farce.

“I am not surprised that Rob and Ben unfortunately have to disregard county performances in assessing players for Test quality appearances. Somerset do not need to do this… reduces the game to a farce,” he added.

Durham bowling coach Graham Onions had similar thoughts. He said there was excessive turn off the pitch for the whole game and such conditions are not good for the County Championship.

Somerset coach Jason Kerr, however, did not agree with Botham and Onions, and instead called it an incredible pitch. He stated that they had to prepare a used pitch due to the amount of cricket played in Taunton this year. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

County Championship 2025
England
Ian Botham
Somerset
Taunton pitch
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

3 Players England Need To Discard In Order To Win Ashes 2025.

3 Players England Need To Discard In Order To Win The Ashes 2025 

England have failed to win a single Test in Australia in the last three series.
11:31 am
Sandip Pawar

He Has Moved On, But His Wife Is Still Angry On England Management After Forced Exclusion From Test Team

He played 188 Test matches for England.
7:41 pm
Amogh Bodas
‘He Has Been Pivotal in Everything’- England Pacer Reveals How Ben Stokes Helped Him Revive International Career Post Gambling Ban

‘He Has Been Pivotal in Everything’- England Pacer Reveals How Ben Stokes Helped Him Revive International Career Post Gambling Ban

He was handed a three-month ban in 2024 for gambling.
5:00 pm
Vishnu PN
ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

England may seal the series in the penultimate fixture.
12:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
England To Step Up Mind-Games in Manchester Test, Hires a Special Coach From New Zealand

England To Step Up Mind-Games in Manchester Test, Hires a Special Coach From New Zealand

July 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
ben stokes eng vs ind 3rd test manchester slow over rate lords

Ben Stokes Takes a Swipe At ICC Over Rules For Slow Over-rates After WTC Points Deduction

Ben Stokes' side won the Lord's Test, but also lost two WTC points
July 22, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.