Former England Captain Lambasts Taunton Pitch After Somerset’s Two-day Victory in County Championship 2025

35 wickets fell on the pitch inside two days.
The recent County Championship 2025 clash between Somerset and Durham in Taunton saw the home side clinch a five-wicket victory. The match lasted for less than two days as 35 wickets fell in a total of 157.2 overs. Former England captain Ian Botham did not hold back for his criticism of the pitch his former County side served.
🎥 Here's a look at the three wickets to fall this morning 👊#WeAreSomerset #SOMvDUR pic.twitter.com/xsKFzNNaZ2— Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) July 22, 2025
Craig Overton picked 6 for 23 as Somerset skittled out the visitors for 145 in the first innings in just 30.1 overs. Tom Lammonby was the only batter to register a fifty in the match, scoring 89 to help his side reach 250. The spin duo of Jack Leach (6 for 63) and Archie Vaughan (4 for 85) bowled out Durham for 190 in the second innings. Somerset chased down 86 but lost five wickets.
Ian Botham took to the social media platform X/formerly Twitter to express his displeasure with Somerset. The former England all-rounder, who played 176 First Class matches for Somerset, shared the images of the Taunton pitch.
“As an ex Somerset player I find this appalling… at a time when County Cricket is under pressure for relevance as a breeding ground for International players, the club produces this pitch. These are not first class cricket conditions,” posted Botham.
Before a ball is bowled… As an ex Somerset player I find this appalling… at a time when County Cricket is under pressure for relevance as a breeding ground for International— BeefyBotham (@BeefyBotham) July 23, 2025
Players and Somerset members have apparently voted for the status quo, the club produces this pitch.… pic.twitter.com/qAU0CJbPlf
Botham went on to say that it is not surprising the England managing director Rob Key and Ben Stokes aren’t particularly high on domestic performances. The England management, in recent times, has focused less on numbers and more on other attributes. For instance, their selections of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir for the India tour last year were based on the high release point.
Botham also added that Somerset do not need to produce pitches that reduce the game to a farce.
“I am not surprised that Rob and Ben unfortunately have to disregard county performances in assessing players for Test quality appearances. Somerset do not need to do this… reduces the game to a farce,” he added.
Durham bowling coach Graham Onions had similar thoughts. He said there was excessive turn off the pitch for the whole game and such conditions are not good for the County Championship.
Somerset coach Jason Kerr, however, did not agree with Botham and Onions, and instead called it an incredible pitch. He stated that they had to prepare a used pitch due to the amount of cricket played in Taunton this year.
