Former Teammate of Ben Stokes Counters England, Backs India’s Decision To Not Take the Handshake and Go After Individual Milestones

He supported India’s decision to continue batting despite the visible frustration from the England camp.
A drama unfolded in the final hour of the fifth Test at Manchester when England captain Ben Stokes walked up to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar during the 139th over, offering a handshake to settle for a draw. But the Indian batters, unbeaten on 89 and 80, declined the offer, focused on completing their centuries.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
97/1
93/5
Maxx Cricket Club beat Sky Warriors Cricket Club by 9 wickets
108/6
58/5
–
–
–
36/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The decision triggered clear frustration in the England camp. After spending more than 130 overs in the field, England’s bowlers were visibly exhausted. Hoping to bring the game to a close early, Ben Stokes walked up to the Indian batters with a handshake offer. But with centuries in sight, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar chose to continue batting, which was a fair decision considering the hard work they had put in.
It was especially important for Sundar, who was nearing his first century in Test cricket. In response, Stokes gave the ball to part timer Harry Brook, who bowled full tosses and gentle deliveries, possibly to allow both batters to complete their hundreds before agreeing to a draw. Jadeja soon reached his fifth Test century, and Sundar followed with his maiden hundred two overs later.
ALSO READ:
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, who once played alongside Ben Stokes, supported India’s decision to continue batting despite the visible frustration from the England camp. While speaking during the BBC Test Match Special coverage, Cook explained that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar had earned the right to carry on as both were approaching personal milestones after showing great resilience throughout the innings.
He acknowledged that England’s reaction was understandable after being on the field for more than 130 overs, but stressed that centuries in Test cricket are special and stay with players for a long time. Cook also praised Shubman Gill for his valuable knock of 103, which gave India the platform to save the match.
“It was the right decision for them to carry on for the momentum they’ll get they gain from it. When you’re out in the field, you’ve been out there for 140 overs, you get frustrated. So, there’s a little bit of frustration for England, but I understand why why India do it,” Sir Alastair Cook said.
Cook pointed out that when people look back at the scorecard years from now, they will remember the three hundreds that helped India avoid defeat, not the easy overs bowled by Harry Brook at the end.
“Five years down the line, you look in the scorecard, you see two brilliant hundreds to save the game, plus obviously Gills as well. So, it it will be forgotten about Harry Brooks 37 mph ball, ” he added.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.