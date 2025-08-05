Former India Player Wants Michael Vaughan To Check Where England Cricket Stands After ENG vs IND Tests End At The Oval

The English team will now be gearing up for the five-match Ashes series away to arch-rivals Australia starting in November.

The young Indian team, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, pulled off a miracle during the fifth and final Test match against England at the Oval. They defeated England by a narrow margin of six runs on Monday. On the back of this win, India levelled the five-match Test series 2-2 against England.

Expressing utmost elation, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a jab at former England captain Michael Vaughan. Earlier, the former Englishman predicted that England would win the series 3-1, but then the visitors managed to prove them wrong.

Mohammed Siraj – Prasidh Krishna Shine For India

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj came all guns blazing and scalped five wickets in the second innings, handing India a memorable victory. On the final day of the game, the Indian team needed four wickets with England just needing 35 more runs for the win.

Shubman Gill led Team India started by conceding two boundaries on the first two balls of the day, before Josh Tongue was bowled out by Prasidh Krishna. But then, Siraj looked composed and got rid of Jamie Smith in his first over.

The summary of what transpired on Day 5 😎



Mohd. Siraj 🤝 Prasidh Krishna#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yV49m1UeDn — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2025

Prasidh also got back his rhythm and kept tormenting the English batters alongside Siraj, who took three out of the four remaining wickets. The Hyderabad-based speedster bowled a toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Gus Atkinson, and India secured a memorable win.

Harbhajan Singh Gives Reality Check To Michael Vaughan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave Michael Vaughan a reality check ahead of the much-awaited Ashes. The English team will now be gearing up for the five-match Ashes series away to arch-rivals Australia starting in November.

“I feel there is a big win hidden for India here. Yes, the scoreline shows 2-2. Michael Vaughan and many others predicted that it would be 3-1 or 3-0. I would tell them to look towards their side a bit and where England cricket stands. Our warriors have shown the level of Indian cricket. “Unbelievable Test match and the way India have played the series, they deserve praise. When the team went to England, many people said it was young and there were no seniors. But see how the young team created history,” said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

The Indian team will now be taking part in four Test matches in the remainder of the 2025 season. They will lock horns with the West Indies and South Africa at home later this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.