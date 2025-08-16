News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Harry Brook played an outrageous shot for a maximum on the first delivery of his innings during The Hundred 2025 fixture last night.
england-cricket

Harry Brook Plays an Outrageous Dilscoop off England’s Bowling Coach; Former Pacer Labels Him “Best Batter Ever” [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 16, 2025
3 min read

Harry Brook played one of the most outrageous shots ever.

Harry Brook played an outrageous shot for a maximum on the first delivery of his innings during The Hundred 2025 fixture last night.

Harry Brook played an outrageous shot for a maximum on the first delivery of his innings during The Hundred 2025 fixture between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix in Leeds last night. Ironically, it came against Tim Southee, England’s current bowling coach.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

50/1

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

29/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings

Southee bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Brook crouched his stance and came into the position to reverse sweep the ball. However, he flipped his hands and played a scoop, famously known as ‘Dilscoop’, over the wicketkeeper’s head.

While he fell after hitting the shot, Brook ensured that he got the ball from the middle of the bat and imparted maximum power, allowing it to travel all the way through. This is such a difficult stroke to execute, especially for a six, but the English batter plays these shots with ease, which shows his special talent and superior skill set.

ALSO READ:

It was a slower delivery and not even on the full length, but Brook still somehow managed to power it over the boundary ropes, which makes it even more outrageous. He has always been a skilled batter, but is slowly taking his game to a whole new level with his sublime strokeplay across formats.

Stuart Broad showers big praise on Harry Brook after this magnificent shot

Former England pacer Stuart Broad was among many viewers surprised to see Brook’s stroke and came up with a big praise for the young sensation. According to him, Brook might be “the best batter” the country has ever produced, adding that he is not saying it lightly.

“He might just be the best batter we’ve ever produced you know, Harry Brook. Big shout so I don’t say it lightly,” wrote Broad on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, quoting the scoop shot he played against the Phoenix last night.

While this is a big shoutout at this stage of his career, Brook is genuinely talented and possesses the qualities to be the finest England have ever had, even though he has a long way to go for now. Every time he comes in to bat, the 26-year-old plays some of the unbelievable shots and makes everyone awestruck, so it’s natural to induce big praise time and again.

A distinct quality that makes him exciting is his ability to play aggressive cricket but score consistently, as many batters fail to strike a balance between the two. He has had a terrific start to his career, and if the early signs are anything to go by, Broad might prove right by the time Brook ends his career.

England
Harry Brook
Stuart Broad
The Hundred 2025
Tim Southee
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

RCB Star Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series.jpg

RCB Star Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series

10:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
england-pacer olly stone-hopes-to-make-squad-for-ashes-2025-26-as-he-eyes-international-comeback-post-injury

England Pacer Hopes To Make Squad for Ashes 2025–26 As He Eyes International Comeback Post Injury

He last played for England in September 2024.
9:20 pm
Vishnu PN
England batter Jamie Smith came up with another solid knock in The Hundred 2025 fixture between the London Spirit and Trent Rockets last night.

England Young Sensation Continues To Impress With Another Half-Century, Strengthening Case for Permanent Opening Spot

He scored 52 runs in 34 balls, including two boundaries and four maximums.
9:35 am
Darpan Jain
After An Injury Setback, Chris Woakes Makes Big Revelation Towards His Availability For The Ashes 2026

After An Injury Setback, Chris Woakes Makes Big Revelation Towards His Availability For The Ashes 2025-26

Chris Woakes had sustained the injury during the fifth Test against India.
August 14, 2025
Vishnu PN
Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner’s ‘Surfboard’ Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner’s ‘Surfboard’ Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

August 14, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Ben McKinney could be an all-format star for England.

Who Is Ben McKinney? Meet 20-year-old England Star With All-format Pedigree 

He smashed 29 off 12 on his debut.
August 13, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.