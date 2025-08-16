Harry Brook Plays an Outrageous Dilscoop off England’s Bowling Coach; Former Pacer Labels Him “Best Batter Ever” [WATCH]

Harry Brook played one of the most outrageous shots ever.
Harry Brook played an outrageous shot for a maximum on the first delivery of his innings during The Hundred 2025 fixture between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix in Leeds last night. Ironically, it came against Tim Southee, England’s current bowling coach.
Southee bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Brook crouched his stance and came into the position to reverse sweep the ball. However, he flipped his hands and played a scoop, famously known as ‘Dilscoop’, over the wicketkeeper’s head.
While he fell after hitting the shot, Brook ensured that he got the ball from the middle of the bat and imparted maximum power, allowing it to travel all the way through. This is such a difficult stroke to execute, especially for a six, but the English batter plays these shots with ease, which shows his special talent and superior skill set.
It was a slower delivery and not even on the full length, but Brook still somehow managed to power it over the boundary ropes, which makes it even more outrageous. He has always been a skilled batter, but is slowly taking his game to a whole new level with his sublime strokeplay across formats.
Former England pacer Stuart Broad was among many viewers surprised to see Brook’s stroke and came up with a big praise for the young sensation. According to him, Brook might be “the best batter” the country has ever produced, adding that he is not saying it lightly.
“He might just be the best batter we’ve ever produced you know, Harry Brook. Big shout so I don’t say it lightly,” wrote Broad on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, quoting the scoop shot he played against the Phoenix last night.
While this is a big shoutout at this stage of his career, Brook is genuinely talented and possesses the qualities to be the finest England have ever had, even though he has a long way to go for now. Every time he comes in to bat, the 26-year-old plays some of the unbelievable shots and makes everyone awestruck, so it’s natural to induce big praise time and again.
A distinct quality that makes him exciting is his ability to play aggressive cricket but score consistently, as many batters fail to strike a balance between the two. He has had a terrific start to his career, and if the early signs are anything to go by, Broad might prove right by the time Brook ends his career.