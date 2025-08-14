News
Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner's 'Surfboard' Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26
england-cricket

Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner's 'Surfboard' Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read
Joe Root Fires Back at David Warner’s ‘Surfboard’ Sledge Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

With a high-octane Ashes 2025-26 slated for later this year from November, the mind games surrounding it have already started. Retired Aussie opener David Warner recently took a dig at England batting great Joe Root for his struggles Down Under. Despite being a prolific Test batter and scoring a truckload of runs, Root has barely managed to be himself in Australia. The 34-year-old former England captain has scored just 892 runs in 14 games, averaging in the 30s and is yet to score a century there, the only country apart from Bangladesh where he has not crossed the three-figure mark yet.

On the same lines, Warner sledged Root mentioning how Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood would bother him by targetting his front pad again and stated that the England batter will need to take the ‘surfboard off his front-leg’ in order to be successful on the Australian pitches.

However, Root was not the one to be silent and he fired back at Warner’s comments saying,

“I can’t have any control or say on how people see the game or talk in an interview, it is irrelevant. What more can I do about it? Just keep my surfboard out the way and make sure it is not a talking point in 100 days’ time.”

ALSO READ:

Joe Root Sends Warning to Australia Ahead of Ashes 2025-26

While Root might have had a tough time to deliver in Australia, he is currently in tremendous form and England will heavily count on him as they aim to break a long 15-year jinx. England haven’t won the Ashes in Australia since their last success in 2010-11, while they last won an Ashes series 10 years back in 2015. In the most recent Ashes series in Australia in 2021-22, England lost 0-4.

With a lot at stake, Root is ready to shoulder responsibilities and he also fired a warning to the opposition ahead of the marquee series.

After a blockbuster five-match home Test series against India where scored 537 runs at an impressive average of 56.88, Root has vowed to turn his form around in Australia.

Speaking to ICC Cricket, Root said, “Having played in Australia a couple of times before, now going with 150-odd Test caps under my belt, I feel I couldn’t be more ready for it.”

He added, “The thing that stands out for me is I probably wanted it (a century) way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important.”

Ashes 2025/26
AUS vs ENG
David Warner
Joe Root
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Ben McKinney could be an all-format star for England.

Who Is Ben McKinney? Meet 20-year-old England Star With All-format Pedigree 

He smashed 29 off 12 on his debut.
6:14 pm
Sandip Pawar
England All-rounder Expresses Intentions To Get Back Into National Side Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

England All-rounder Expresses Intentions To Get Back Into National Side Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

He has featured in 58 T20Is for England.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
England Sonny Baker The Ashes 2025 Sunrisers Eastern Cape The Hundred 2025

22-Year-Old England Domestic Pacer Recommended for SRH Franchise and Ashes 2025 as Wildcard Pick by Former South Africa Opener

He conceded only 21 runs off his 20 deliveries against London Spirit.
August 12, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Not Joe Root, Former Australia Legend Predicts These Two Players To Hold Key For England In The Ashes 2025

Not Joe Root, Former Australia Legend Predicts These Two Players To Hold Key For England In The Ashes 2025

The Ashes series will kick-off in Perth in November 2025.
August 10, 2025
Amogh Bodas
England Scott Currie for the T20 World Cup 2026 The Hundred 2025

Riding On Impressive Run, Scott Currie Could Be A Wildcard Pick for England in T20 World Cup 2026

He took 4 for 28 in The Hundred 2025 clash against Southern Brave.
August 9, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Injured England Star Willing To Take Risky Measures To Play in Ashes 2025
August 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

Injured England Star Willing To Take Risky Measures To Play in Ashes 2025

August 9, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
