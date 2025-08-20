News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jos Buttler ENG vs IND Test Cricket
england-cricket

Former England Captain Feels ‘Unfulfilled’ With His Test Career; Reveals His Most Heartbreaking Moment as Skipper

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 20, 2025
4 min read

The England cricketer, who last played a Test in 2022, has scored 2,907 at 31.94 in 57 matches.

Jos Buttler ENG vs IND Test Cricket

England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has disclosed that he feels “unfulfilled” with his Test career and was not comfortable with his identity, unlike in limited-overs cricket. In a recent interaction with former cricketer Steven Finn, Buttler explicitly spoke about the challenges in maintaining an aggressive approach in red-ball cricket.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special, the wicketkeeper-batter discussed the complexities of continuing the same batting approach across all formats, particularly in the longest format of cricket. The right-hand batter, who is regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters, failed to crack the code of Test cricket. He featured in 57 red-ball matches, scoring 2,907 runs at a modest average of 31.94. The more glaring issue was his inability to convert his starts into big scores, managing just two hundreds.

Upcoming – test – Albion
India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

194/3

North Delhi Strikers NDS

193/10

Outer Delhi Warriors beat North Delhi Strikers by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

117/4

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

120/9

Central Delhi Queens Women beat North Delhi Strikers Women by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

139/2

SC Europa SCE

140/3

SC Europa beat HTB Cricket by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

107/2

VFB Fallersleben VFB

102/10

HTB Cricket beat VFB Fallersleben by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
SC Europa SCE

86/7

SG Findorff SGFD

93/8

SG Findorff beat SC Europa by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
VFB Fallersleben VFB

125/6

Berlin CC BRCC

121/6

VFB Fallersleben beat Berlin CC by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
Berlin CC BRCC

91/5

SG Findorff SGFD

107/4

SG Findorff beat Berlin CC by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

320/10

Durham DURH

321/6

Durham beat Lancashire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

290/7

Nottinghamshire NOT

292/6

Nottinghamshire beat Hampshire by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

312/5

Derbyshire DER

312/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

371/6

Glamorgan GLAM

124/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

157/7

Italy Women ITA-W

114/8

Netherlands Women beat Italy Women by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

63/0

Germany Women GER-W

62/10

Ireland Women beat Germany Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Live – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

1/0

North West Warriors NWW

334/9

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

4/0

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

223/10

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

80/8

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

127/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

81/2

Mysore Warriors MYW

209/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

111/6

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

112/7

Southern Brave Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
London Spirit Women LSW-W

90/8

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

93/2

Northern Superchargers Women beat London Spirit Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

152/8

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

126/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Australian Capital Territory by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

166/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

167/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

139/9

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

106/10

Nepal beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

202/6

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

95/10

Pakistan Shaheens beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 107 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

172/10

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

186/7

Gorakhpur Lions beat Noida Super Kings by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Lucknow Falcons LUF

184/5

Kanpur Superstars KASS

171/6

Lucknow Falcons beat Kanpur Superstars by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

Jos Buttler Reflects on His Test Career

The 34-year-old’s Test stint was filled with moments of brilliance and coupled with periods of struggle. He announced himself to Test cricket with a Test century against India in 2018 and gave a trailer of what he can achieve going forward. However, going forward, the stumper lacked the consistency that defines Test greats. The pressure to curb his natural instincts while maintaining effectiveness proved a constant battle.

“Unfulfilled, I would say. I was probably never entirely comfortable with my identity as a Test cricketer and how I was going to play. I had huge support. Joe Root was a brilliant captain for me. He pushed me and believed in me,” Buttler told the BBC Test Match Special Podcast when asked to summarise his Test career.

ALSO READ

Jos Buttler Looks Back at 2018 India Series

The Lancashire cricketers disclosed that they came in the 2018 India tour of England 2018, on the back of a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Rajasthan Royals (RR); Buttler could not flourish. In the IPL 2018, Buttler had amassed 548 runs in just 13 innings, averaging 54.80 at a strike rate of 155.24, including five fifties. On the other hand, in the Test series against India, he managed 349 runs in nine innings, averaging 38.77, including a hundred and two fifties.

“I had a brilliant IPL and came back into the side when Ed Smith came in as selector. A specialist batter at No.7 is probably unheard of, but it was kind of a free hit for me. I was probably too hard on myself. In one-day cricket, I always try to dominate the bowler, but I didn’t work out how to do that in Test cricket. I was probably too reactive to the ball coming down as opposed to trying to impose my game and be in control. But I love Test cricket. It is the hardest exam you can take. But if you do it well, it is more fulfilling than any cricket you can play. I miss it. I wish I’d done better at it to still be playing,” he added.

Though Buttler hasn’t announced his Test retirement yet, he might not be able to make a comeback in Test cricket. However, it might be the perfect time for him to get into the Test team, as England have adopted an ultra-aggressive approach in red-ball cricket in the last couple of years. But he will face strong competition from Jamie Smith, who is currently dominating Test cricket.

Jos Buttler on What Shook Him the Most As Captain

Buttler led England to their second T20 World Cup title in 2022 in England. However, the Three Lions had forgettable outings in the ODI World Cup 2023, the T20 World Cup 2024, and the Champions Trophy 2025, where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals. He now clarified that the 2023 ODI World Cup completely shook him as captain.

“The 2023 World Cup was incredibly difficult. Even though we played badly, we played way worse than I would think we could ever play. For that World Cup to happen the way it did, it was a huge confidence shock to my captaincy,” he said.

Buttler is currently enjoying success in The Hundred for the Manchester Originals. He is currently the second leading run-getter of the tournament, having amassed 208 runs in six innings, averaging 41.60. He scored in the last four innings, read: 19, 64*, 57, and 46.

2023 ODI World Cup
2024 T20 World Cup
England
Jos Buttler
Manchester Originals
T20 World Cup 2024
The Hundred 2025
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

He last played an international game in March 2025.
11:44 pm
Amogh Bodas
England spinner Shoaib Bashir has fired back at Australia great Nathan Lyon, who labelled Bashir "okay" a few days back.

Shoaib Bashir Hits Back at ‘Okay’ Remark by Nathan Lyon Ahead of Ashes 2025

Shoaib Bashir has replied to Nathan Lyon’s jibe.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval.

Rising England Star Showcases His Class Again, Set To Attract Big Interest at IPL 2026 Auction

He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
England choosing Jacob Bethell as captain is a wake-up call to Phil Salt.

What Does England Handing T20I Captaincy to Jacob Bethell Mean for Phil Salt?  

Bethell will become the youngest men's England captain
August 16, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Harry Brook played an outrageous shot for a maximum on the first delivery of his innings during The Hundred 2025 fixture last night.

Harry Brook Plays an Outrageous Dilscoop off England’s Bowling Coach; Former Pacer Labels Him “Best Batter Ever” [WATCH]

Harry Brook played one of the most outrageous shots ever.
August 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
RCB Star Jacob Bethell Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series.jpg

RCB Star Becomes Youngest England Captain, Talented Pace Sensation Fast-Tracked With Maiden Call-Up for South Africa and Ireland Series

August 15, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.