Josh Inglis Pulls Off Stunning Pick Up And Throw To Send Back Ben Stokes in Ashes 2025 2nd Test [WATCH]

He has made only 27 runs in three innings of the Ashes 2025 so far.

England captain Ben Stokes has been dismissed for only 19 runs in the Ashes 2025 2nd Test after a mid-pitch confusion with the former skipper Joe Root. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis executed a stunning direct hit to knock off the bails and reduce the visitors to 210/5.

Check out Ben Stokes’ run-out here:

Previously, the Australian talisman Mitchell Starc started off the pink-ball fixture in a similar fashion to the series opener in Perth. This time, he dismissed Ben Duckett for a golden duck in the first over of the Ashes 2025 2nd Test, followed by Ollie Pope’s three-ball duck.

However, following the two early strikes, a 117-run partnership between Zak Crawley and Root steadied the ship for England. The visitors’ vice captain, Harry Brook, also stitched a crucial fifty-plus partnership with the ex-captain before being Starc’s third scalp of the day.

But despite a collapse from the tail-enders, Root finally ended his century drought on Australian soil to put up a sublime 135 not out. England have ended the opening day at 325/9 after 74 overs, with Root and Jofra Archer (32) at the crease.

Skipper Ben Stokes’ Lean Patch of Runs Set to be Concerning for England

After being folded for only 172 runs, the all-rounder had bagged a fierce five-for to thrash the hosts for 132 all out in the previous fixture. Moreover, he was England’s second-highest wicket-taker in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar series, snaring 17 scalps in four matches against India at home.

But Stokes’ repeated low-scoring returns with the willow, since his comeback after the shoulder injury, will keep the England fans worried. Especially after the visitors’ 1-0 trailing start to the series with an embarrassing history of three successive whitewashes in the prestigious tournament.

He had started off the Ashes 2025 with the figures of 6 and 2 before falling prey to an unfortunate run-out in the ongoing encounter. After a remarkable all-round show in the India Test series, which also included 304 runs, fans would hope for a big one from Stokes soon in a bid to level the series before the Adelaide clash.

