Manchester Originals To Be Rebranded With Lucknow Super Giants Owners Owning 70% Of Shares In The Hundred Franchise

As per the Hindu calendar, the exchange of contracts transpired on a holy day of Hariyali Amavasya, which is known to celebrate Lord Shiva.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the head of RPSG Group, has acquired 70% of shares of the Manchester Originals franchise in The Hundred. It was Lancashire, which finished selling 70% of the stakes of the Hundred franchise Manchester Originals to IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants, on Thursday.

LSG Owners RPSG Set To Rebrand Manchester Originals

According to the Observer, the contracts were signed during the morning session of the fourth Test match between England and India at Old Trafford to complete Lucknow’s £80 million investment in the Originals.

Earlier this week, the deal was pushed to the final stage, but then RPSG, which is the parent company of Lucknow Super Giants, requested to sign the contract on Thursday to celebrate Lord Shiva on a holy festival of Amavasya.

Manchester Originals To Manchester Super Giants

The Manchester Originals will be renamed the Manchester Super Giants, as they have been acquired by the RSPG group, which already owns teams such as the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League and the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 league.

Out of the seven ‘Hundred’ franchises, five of them are standing on the edge of signing their contracts with the new investors after a brilliant auction process last year, which is likely to raise £520 million for English cricket.

Moments after winning the high-octane auction back in February, Shashwat Goenka, who is the vice-chairman of RPSG, stated that as an owner, he wants his Hundred franchise to lock horns with Premier League powerhouses Manchester United and Manchester City.

“We are not football, we are cricket. We want the Manchester franchise in the Hundred to become the third biggest sports team in Manchester and challenge those two sports teams in Manchester”, Goenka said.

The sales of Welsh Fire, Northern Superchargers, and London Spirit will likely to be finished by next week. Reliance Industries Limited, owned by India’s wealthiest Ambani family, has already acquired a 49% stake in the Oval Invincibles. But then, there have been a lot of talks going on over the new investment in Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets, from the Ambani family and a Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly.

A lot of negotiations are also involved, and as a result, it has now become complicated and is expected to be concluded ahead of this year’s competition, which is slated to begin on August 5.

