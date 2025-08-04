News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ben stokes sledging eng vs ind ravindra jadeja joe root zak crawley
england-cricket

‘No Crying’ – Ben Stokes Says England Players Will Be Fine With Words Exchanged In ENG vs IND Tests

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

England were as aggressive as the Indian players when it came to verbal battles

ben stokes sledging eng vs ind ravindra jadeja joe root zak crawley

Playing cricket at the highest level is not for the weak hearted. Having high skill levels and being fit are the essentials but the ability to soak in the pressures of international cricket requires a player to grow thick skin.

Playing in India, Australia or England means tolerating the hostility of the partisan crowds and also taking part in verbal duels with the opponents that can take away the focus from the moment.

Indians have traditionally been the dignified visitors for most of their history, but the 21st century heralded a shift in the dynamics as they too started hitting back at jibes.

Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
East Delhi Riders EDR

208/4

West Delhi Lions WDL

214/3

West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Central Delhi Kings CDK

New Delhi Tigers NDT

124/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Guildford GUI

62/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Guildford GUI

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

65/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

130/7

Nabajyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

60/7

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Johor JOR

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

111/5

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

126/6

Shivamogga Lioness Women beat Hubli Tigers Women by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

106/4

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

102/9

Mangalore Dragons Women won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

176/6

Pakistan PAK

189/4

Pakistan won by 13 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings

Ben Stokes says players won’t cry over sledging in ENG vs IND Tests

The verbal side of India’s game that started developing under Sourav Ganguly’s aggressive, highly-vocal captaincy and was at its finest when Virat Kohli told James Anderson, “You are not playing in your backyard Jimmy” shortly after ordering his men to show England ‘60 overs of hell’ in 2021.

The 2025 series was a saga in itself as India were wounded from their series defeats against New Zealand and Australia, while England had to be loose with their taunts knowing that The Ashes in Australia will be nastier.

ALSO READ:

Zak Crawley and Shubman Gill started at Edgbaston and wagged fingers at each other at Lord’s and then took potshots in press conferences in Manchester. Ravindra Jadeja, always the light-hearted character, had to tell Ben Stokes to not bother him about a draw before he and Washington Sundar got to their hard-earned hundreds.

Akash Deep, new to international cricket, put his hands around an exasperated Ben Duckett after dismissing him at The Oval while Prasidh Krishna managed to somehow get on Joe Root’s nerves in the same innings.

But everyone knows that the words will stay on the cricket field as the players take time off after a grueling two months of Test cricket.

After India’s series-leveling six-run victory in the final Test, Stokes was sure that neither team would take any of the words said on the field to heart.

“There’s always going to be moments where emotion comes out from both sides, in particular when the game’s on the line. I’ve said it few times before, but I don’t think any of my lads are going to be going to sleep crying over what was said. And I don’t think any of the Indian players have been going to bed crying over what was said either,” the England skipper said in the post-match presentation on Monday.

India bag six-run win at the Oval to end Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2

Stokes, who finished the series with 17 wickets and 304 runs from four Tests, said that the intensity was necessary from both sides when they had a lot at stake.

“I think it just shows that, you know, the passion and the desire that everyone who walks out representing their country with their nation’s flag on their chest means,” Stokes added.

India and England will take few weeks off before heading to their next assignments in September – Asia Cup in the UAE for India and white-ball series against South Africa for England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
Shubman Gill
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

shubman gill ben stokes best moments highlights eng vs ind oval test

‘Didn’t Have The Ashes Attachment’ – Ben Stokes Reflects On Drama, Highlights Best Moments Of ENG vs IND Series

Stokes shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with counterpart Shubman Gill
6:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Cricket League

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament in India?

The fifth season of the 100-ball tournament will commence on August 5.
6:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Siraj bowled a perfect yorker to remove Gus Atkinson and win the game for India by six runs at the Oval Test.

Mohammed Siraj Bowls a Perfect Yorker To Dismiss Gus Atkinson and Help India Clinch Series-Levelling Win in Oval Test [WATCH]

Siraj delivered a magic ball at the right time to help India make a comeback for the ages.
8:40 pm
Darpan Jain
chris woakes walks in with one hand the oval eng vs ind 5th test

The Oval Gives Chris Woakes Standing Ovation As He Walks Out To Bat With One Hand In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

The pacer had dislocated his shoulder earlier in the match
5:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad the oval test

‘Who Makes This Lazy Decision?’ – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5.
3:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
Will Chris Woakes Bat Despite Dislocated Shoulder In ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Will Chris Woakes Bat Despite Dislocated Shoulder In ENG vs IND 5th Test?

England need 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand.
3:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.