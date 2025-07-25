Ollie Pope Provides Update On Ben Stokes Fitness After Struggling With Running In Manchester Test

The England captain had to walk away after reaching his fifty on Day 3

England batter Ollie Pope has allayed fears over captain Ben Stokes being injured during the fourth Test against India, confirming that the 34-year-old is just suffering from cramps.

Stokes, who ended the day on 77 not out with England firmly in the driving seat with a first inning lead of 186 runs, had retired hurt while batting on 66.

All matches (52) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 49/10 BHN 163/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 114/2 ML 113/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 128/9 AUST 129/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 93/10 ROM 94/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 148/8 LUX 78/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 114/2 RPH 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 102/7 HDN 104/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 93/8 ALZ 118/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 188/2 RPH 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 110/6 HDN 195/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK 175/6 RLC 63/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 79/3 UTC 77/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 97/3 MKP 99/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG 61/6 MXC 62/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL 119/2 MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 124/8 UGA 125/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG 105/9 NBA 99/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 203/9 MMS 212/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 166/3 ASS 165/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 177/7 SGT 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC 198/5 SAC 31/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Ben Stokes suffered cramps, no injury worries says Ollie Pope

While attempting a reverse-sweep against spinner Washington Sundar, Stokes looked to have shooting pain through his left thigh and was seen clutching it.

After forging a partnership of 142 runs with Joe Root, Stokes walked off the pitch and returned after the dismissals of Root, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes.

ALSO READ:

He scored 11 more runs and added 16 with Liam Dawson for the eighth wicket before the day’s play ended. Even during this short stay, Stokes was struggling to run quick singles and doubles and relied on his placement to get runs.

“Ben Stokes is okay, just cramping. The amount he has bowled… he has pushed himself to serious limits but will be good to go tomorrow,” Pope told reporters on Friday.

Stokes, who was slowly finding his rhythm in the first two Tests having returned yet another injury layoff, bowled precious spells of 2-63 and 3-48 in the third Test at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes all-round excellence continues with Manchester Test

The England skipper was relentless in his hunt for wickets as he got the key wicket of night watchman Akash Deep at the end of Day 4 and then sent back opener KL Rahul and a defiant Jasprit Bumrah to set up the famous 22-run win.

Stokes continued to bowl at full tilt in the fourth Test at Manchester, as he broke through the Indian middle-order after the opening pair of Yashaswi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put up 94.

The all-rounder claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests with 5-72 as India were all out for 358.

His efforts with the ball and the bat put England firmly in the driving seat of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as they might have more than five sessions to get an Indian all out in the match.

Stokes’ first Test against India as the captain had saved them from losing the Pataudi Trophy back in 2022 and if things continue the same way, he might get his first Test series win against India.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.