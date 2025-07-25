Ollie Pope Provides Update On Ben Stokes Fitness After Struggling With Running In Manchester Test

The England captain had to walk away after reaching his fifty on Day 3
England batter Ollie Pope has allayed fears over captain Ben Stokes being injured during the fourth Test against India, confirming that the 34-year-old is just suffering from cramps.
Stokes, who ended the day on 77 not out with England firmly in the driving seat with a first inning lead of 186 runs, had retired hurt while batting on 66.
While attempting a reverse-sweep against spinner Washington Sundar, Stokes looked to have shooting pain through his left thigh and was seen clutching it.
After forging a partnership of 142 runs with Joe Root, Stokes walked off the pitch and returned after the dismissals of Root, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes.
He scored 11 more runs and added 16 with Liam Dawson for the eighth wicket before the day’s play ended. Even during this short stay, Stokes was struggling to run quick singles and doubles and relied on his placement to get runs.
“Ben Stokes is okay, just cramping. The amount he has bowled… he has pushed himself to serious limits but will be good to go tomorrow,” Pope told reporters on Friday.
Stokes, who was slowly finding his rhythm in the first two Tests having returned yet another injury layoff, bowled precious spells of 2-63 and 3-48 in the third Test at Lord’s.
The England skipper was relentless in his hunt for wickets as he got the key wicket of night watchman Akash Deep at the end of Day 4 and then sent back opener KL Rahul and a defiant Jasprit Bumrah to set up the famous 22-run win.
Stokes continued to bowl at full tilt in the fourth Test at Manchester, as he broke through the Indian middle-order after the opening pair of Yashaswi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put up 94.
The all-rounder claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests with 5-72 as India were all out for 358.
His efforts with the ball and the bat put England firmly in the driving seat of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as they might have more than five sessions to get an Indian all out in the match.
Stokes’ first Test against India as the captain had saved them from losing the Pataudi Trophy back in 2022 and if things continue the same way, he might get his first Test series win against India.
