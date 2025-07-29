Are England Seeking a 15-Spike Shoes Advantage With Jamie Overton For Oval Test?

As of now, the five-match Test series stands at 2-1 with the English team taking the lead.

England have included fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to their squad for the final and fifth Test against India, which is slated to take place at the Oval, starting from July 31.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also spoke about the same and explained why Jamie’s addition to the England squad could be beneficial. As of now, the five-match Test series stands at 2-1 with the English team taking the lead.

England Add Jamie Overton To Squad for 5th Test

The inclusion of a Surrey player is the only change in the England team from the Old Trafford Test, where India managed to end the game on a draw after batting for five sessions and 143 overs in Manchester, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar hitting centuries.

England’s bowlers had a tough time during the fourth Test, sending down 257.1 overs across two innings, and captain Ben Stokes also accepted that they were in search of fresh legs, which they need at the moment. As of now, Chris Woakes has bowled the most overs (167), while Brydon Carse (155) and Stokes (140) are not far behind.

England Squad for the Fifth Test Against India

Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Why Jamie Overton Could Give England A Rare Advantage

Ashwin pointed out the value that Jamie can add to the England team. He said that the Indian players failed to create rough areas for their spinners so far in the five-match Test series. The former Indian spinner referred to Jamie Overton and recollected that he used to wear 15-spiked shoes during the County days. By wearing such shoes, one can help create rough areas on the wicket, which could help spinners.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘Ashwin,’ the 38-year-old said, “During my county cricket days, I remember checking out the spikes in Jamie Overton’s shoes. One of his shoes had 15 spikes. One of the nails was this long (shows his index fingers), and when asked the reason, he said that these shoes were used to create the rough in the second innings. We don’t even have the concept of such shoes in our country.”

Jamie Overton: A Call-Up That Makes Little Sense Otherwise

As of now, Jamie Overton has taken part in one Test, six ODIs, and 12 T20Is for England. He played for Surrey in the domestic circuit and has also represented Somerset and Northamptonshire. In the 2023-24 season, the 31-year-old player picked up 14 wickets across 10 innings, followed it up with only two wickets in the 2025-26 season.

It was back in the 2022 season, when he scalped 34 wickets at 25.64 in 10 matches for Surrey, and made headlines. He also smashed 355 runs. It would be interesting to see how Ben Stokes uses him in the fifth and final Test against India.

