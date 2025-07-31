News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravichandran Ashwin Hails RCB Youngster As Cricketing Superstar in the Making
england-cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Hails RCB Youngster As Cricketing Superstar in the Making

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 31, 2025
3 min read

He currently averages 52.00 in Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin Hails RCB Youngster As Cricketing Superstar in the Making

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Jacob Bethell has been named in England’s playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval.

Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

65/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sarawak SRAK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

England have made four changes for the final Test with captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to an injury. Jacob Bethell comes in as his replacement. Apart from Stokes, England have also made three more changes as Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson are all missing this Test. They have been replaced by Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue.

Early Signs Suggest Jacob Bethell Could Be a Long Term Asset in Tests

Jacob Bethell, the 21-year-old all-rounder, made his Test debut against New Zealand during England’s tour in November 2024. He had a great start to his red-ball career, playing three Tests and scoring three fifties in six innings.

One of those innings was a brilliant 96 in the second Test, where he narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century. He was included in the playing XI as Jamie Smith was unavailable for the series, and Bethell stepped up by batting at number three and performing consistently. He currently averages 52.00 in Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin Recognises Jacob Bethell as the Next Big Star in World Cricket

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ravichandran Ashwin praised Bethell’s talent and said the cricketing world is about to witness another superstar.

“The cricketing world is about to witness another superstar. There is no doubt that he will become one. Yes, I am talking about Jacob Bethell. Jacob Bethell will take Ben Stokes’ place, and I truly believe he is a very talented player. He is a brilliant batsman and can also bowl a bit of left-arm spin,” Ashwin said.

ALSO READ:

Jacob Bethell Continues to Deliver Across All Formats with His Adaptability

So far in his short career, Bethell has made the most of every opportunity, whether in Tests, ODIs, or T20Is. In the IPL as well, he played two matches for RCB in the 2025 season and scored a fifty in the second game.

With Ben Stokes ruled out of the final Test, Bethell is expected to slot into the middle order, likely at number six. With Liam Dawson not part of the playing XI, Bethell might also be asked to bowl a few overs of spin to fill that gap.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
Jacob Bethell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Is Ben Stokes the best England captain ever?

Is Ben Stokes England’s Best Ever Test Captain? 

His biggest test as the captain will come in the Ashes in Australia.
7:31 am
Sandip Pawar
gautam gambhir vs oval pitch curator lee fortis surrey eng vs ind 5th test

[WATCH] A Day After Verbal Spat, Oval Curator Approaches Gautam Gambhir Before ENG vs IND 5th Test

Gambhir was involved in a heated conversation with Surrey curator while inspecting the Oval pitch
10:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 5th Test at The Oval?

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 5th Test at The Oval?

The final fixture of the England vs India Test series will begin on July 31.
8:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
gautam gambhir vs oval pitch curator controversy eng vs ind fifth test shubman gill

Shubman Gill Addresses Controversy Surrounding The Pitch At The Oval Before Fifth Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a verbal spat with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis
5:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
No 2.5m Rule For Hosts? England Batters Seen Shadow Practicing On Pitch Ahead Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

No 2.5m Rule For Hosts? England Batters Seen Shadow Practicing On Pitch Ahead Of ENG vs IND 5th Test

The fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will start on July 31.
4:23 pm
Amogh Bodas
Ben Stokes Out Of Oval Test vs India, England Playing XI Sees 4 Changes Including Returns For CSK, RCB Stars Jamie Overton, Jacob Bethell

Ben Stokes Out Of Oval Test vs India, England Playing XI Sees 4 Changes Including Returns For CSK, RCB Stars

The final match will begin on July 31 at The Oval.
5:17 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.