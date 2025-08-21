News
RCB Danni Wyatt Heather Knight England Women's ODI World Cup 2025
england-cricket

RCB Star Returns As England Reveals Women’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2025

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 21, 2025
2 min read

England will start their WC campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru.

RCB Danni Wyatt Heather Knight England Women's ODI World Cup 2025

A day after India announced their women’s ODI World Cup 2025 squad, England have also named their 15-member squad for the marquee event, starting September 30. This will mark the first ICC tournament for Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is currently the No.1 women’s ODI batter, as the all-format skipper. Moreover, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight, who have played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), have also been added to the list.

England will commence their campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru. The four-time champions will be looking to add one more piece of silverware to their cabinet. Previously, England have won the ODI World Cup titles in 1973, 1993, 2009, and 2017.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight Make Comeback In England ODI Squad

The most significant news is the return of former skipper Heather Knight and swashbuckling opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Knight was sacked from England’s captaincy role following last year’s T20 World Cup. Later, she was ruled out of the English summer due to a hamstring injury, which saw her miss the India series. The 34-year-old last played an ODI in January against Australia. But her last appearance for England came in T20Is against the West Indies.

“It’s also great to have Danni back in the squad; she’s been in good form in domestic cricket, and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She’ll be a huge asset for us,” said England head coach Charlotte Edwards.

ALSO READ:

Apart from Knight, Wyatt-Hodge had also missed the home ODIs against India. She had played the T20Is against India but wasn’t considered for the 50-over format. She last played an ODI match on January 17 against Australia, when the visitors suffered a 3-0 whitewash.

Apart from them, Sarah Glenn will partner with No.1 ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone, who will lead the spin-bowling attack. ODI regulars Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith have retained their place.

England Women’s Squad for ODI World Cup 2025

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge
England
Heather Knight
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Squad
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Jos Buttler ENG vs IND Test Cricket

Former England Captain Feels ‘Unfulfilled’ With His Test Career; Reveals His Most Heartbreaking Moment as Skipper

The England cricketer, who last played a Test in 2022, has scored 2,907 at 31.94 in 57 matches.
11:34 pm
Aditya Ighe
England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

He last played an international game in March 2025.

England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

He last played an international game in March 2025.
11:44 pm
Amogh Bodas
England spinner Shoaib Bashir has fired back at Australia great Nathan Lyon, who labelled Bashir "okay" a few days back.

Shoaib Bashir Hits Back at ‘Okay’ Remark by Nathan Lyon Ahead of Ashes 2025

Shoaib Bashir has replied to Nathan Lyon’s jibe.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
England sensation Jordan Cox played a blistering knock in the The Hundred 2025 fixture between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Oval.

Rising England Star Showcases His Class Again, Set To Attract Big Interest at IPL 2026 Auction

He whacked the bowlers all around the park and showed why he is rated so highly among experts.
August 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
England choosing Jacob Bethell as captain is a wake-up call to Phil Salt.

What Does England Handing T20I Captaincy to Jacob Bethell Mean for Phil Salt?  

Bethell will become the youngest men's England captain
August 16, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Harry Brook played an outrageous shot for a maximum on the first delivery of his innings during The Hundred 2025 fixture last night.

Harry Brook Plays an Outrageous Dilscoop off England’s Bowling Coach; Former Pacer Labels Him “Best Batter Ever” [WATCH]

Harry Brook played one of the most outrageous shots ever.
August 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
