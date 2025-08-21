RCB Star Returns As England Reveals Women’s Squad For ODI World Cup 2025

England will start their WC campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru.

A day after India announced their women’s ODI World Cup 2025 squad, England have also named their 15-member squad for the marquee event, starting September 30. This will mark the first ICC tournament for Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is currently the No.1 women’s ODI batter, as the all-format skipper. Moreover, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight, who have played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), have also been added to the list.

England will commence their campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru. The four-time champions will be looking to add one more piece of silverware to their cabinet. Previously, England have won the ODI World Cup titles in 1973, 1993, 2009, and 2017.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight Make Comeback In England ODI Squad

The most significant news is the return of former skipper Heather Knight and swashbuckling opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Knight was sacked from England’s captaincy role following last year’s T20 World Cup. Later, she was ruled out of the English summer due to a hamstring injury, which saw her miss the India series. The 34-year-old last played an ODI in January against Australia. But her last appearance for England came in T20Is against the West Indies.

“It’s also great to have Danni back in the squad; she’s been in good form in domestic cricket, and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She’ll be a huge asset for us,” said England head coach Charlotte Edwards.

ALSO READ:

Apart from Knight, Wyatt-Hodge had also missed the home ODIs against India. She had played the T20Is against India but wasn’t considered for the 50-over format. She last played an ODI match on January 17 against Australia, when the visitors suffered a 3-0 whitewash.

Apart from them, Sarah Glenn will partner with No.1 ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone, who will lead the spin-bowling attack. ODI regulars Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith have retained their place.

England Women’s Squad for ODI World Cup 2025

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.