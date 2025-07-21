CSK Star Withdrew From County Cricket, Now A Pakistan Player Steals His Spot

He has represented Somerset in three matches back in 2022.

Yorkshire have announced the inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq to their County Championship squad for the remainder of the season. The club announced the signing of the left-handed opener after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad opted out of the contract, citing personal reasons. Imam is expected to join the Yorkshire squad ahead of their game against Surrey, which starts on July 22 at Scarborough.

Yorkshire are in dire need for a win in the championships. The team currently sits at the eighth spot on the points table, with just a couple of wins in nine matches so far. To add to their woes, their next fixture is against Surrey, a team which is at the top of the points table. Interestingly, the table-toppers have also managed just three victories out of nine games so far. Imam at the top of the order will provide solidarity to Yorkshire.

“Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn’t join up with the squad, in Imam, we have an exceptional player of proven international quality”, Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, said in an interview.

To add to Imam’s inclusion in the County Championship, he is not new to the league. The Pakistan opener has represented Somerset back in 2022 and knows the nuances of playing in the championships. He represented Somerset in three matches in 2022, scoring a total of 172 at an average of 43. He scored an impressive 90 on County debut against Gloucestershire, an inning which was hailed by experts. Imam also scored a fighting 52 against Northamptonshire at Taunton.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country, which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures”, Hamilton concluded.

The 29-year-old surely knows a thing or two about Test match batting. In 24 matches for Pakistan in the longest format, he has registered 1568 runs with a highest score of 157. His stats also boast of three hundreds and nine fifties in his Test career. The left-hander has scored most of his runs at the top of the order, and it would be great if Yorkshire can give him the same role. The County side cannot afford to put a foot wrong, with the championship evenly poised at the moment.

