England Scott Currie for the T20 World Cup 2026 The Hundred 2025
england-cricket

Riding On Impressive Run, Scott Currie Could Be A Wildcard Pick for England in T20 World Cup 2026

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 9, 2025
3 min read

He took 4 for 28 in The Hundred 2025 clash against Southern Brave.

England Scott Currie for the T20 World Cup 2026 The Hundred 2025

England hopeful Scott Currie delivered an excellent performance in the second match of The Hundred 2025. Manchester Originals might have lost their clash against Southern Brave by a narrow margin, but the 24-year-old has put himself on the selectors’ radar for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. 

Defending 131, Manchester Originals lost by one wicket on the penultimate ball. Their bowlers did well to stretch the match deep. Currie claimed a four-wicket haul while Noor Ahmad and Sonny Baker bagged two scalps each. 

Currie, who has played three ODIs for Scotland, has been producing solid numbers in English domestic cricket. It would not be far-fetched to think an England call-up could be on the cards. 

Scott Currie Impresses With The Hundred 2025 Performance 

Scott Currie was magnificent in The Hundred clash, picking up 4 for 28 in his full quota of 20 balls. He displayed his bowling smarts, deceiving the batters with slower balls. 

Currie dismissed Leus du Ploy, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, and Michael Bracewell – four key batters in the Southern Brave line-up. He deceived all of them with well-disguised back-of-the-hand slower balls. 

READ MORE: 

The right-arm pacer has done well in the last two editions of the T20 Blast for Hampshire. He took 20 wickets from 12 games in the 2024 season at an economy of 8.26. This year, he claimed 22 scalps from 14 matches at 8.04 runs per over. His best figures in the season read 4 for 32. 

Could Scott Currie Earn A Spot in England Squad for T20 World Cup 2026? 

Currie is a tall bowler who bowls at a pretty decent pace, which increases the effectiveness of his slower balls. The Dorset-born has the bowling smarts and the experience of operating in death overs. He can also be handy with the bat down the order, providing batting depth. He can be expensive at times, but these attributes make him an appealing white-ball prospect. With consistent performances over the last couple of years, Currie might have caught the attention of the selectors.

England have been plagued by injuries to their fast bowlers in recent years. Jofra Archer has regained fitness, and he is expected to be the leader of the attack in the T20 World Cup. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket)

Mark Wood is on a comeback trail, having been dealing with a knee injury. Archer and Wood will be the preferred duo for England in next year’s ICC event. Brydon Carse will also be in the fray. But the trio has a massive role to play in the upcoming Ashes Down Under from November to early January. 

That workload could open the doors for other pace options for the T20 World Cup. Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, and Jamie Overton are in the mix. However, a solid season in The Hundred 2025 could help Scott Currie jump the line. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
Manchester Originals
Scott Currie
T20 World Cup 2026
The Hundred 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

