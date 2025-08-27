Star Keeper-batter Ready to ‘Bat Anywhere For England’ If Called Up For Ashes 2025-26

The youngster has played only three ODIs and two T20Is for England so far.
Star England wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox is currently enjoying a blazing form in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. The defending champions Oval Invincibles player is currently leading the top run-scorer list of this season with 327 runs in eight matches, at a blistering strike rate of 178.68, including a highest score of 86* off just 29 balls against the Welsh Fire.
Previously, the 24-year-old was set to make his Test debut against New Zealand in November 2024, as the usual keeper-batter Jamie Smith missed the series due to his paternity leave. But unfortunately, the youngster sustained a thumb injury before the fixture while batting in the nets. However, 21-year-old Jacob Bethell grabbed the chance with both hands with two consecutive fifty-plus scores (50* and 96) in his debut red-ball series.
“The winter was definitely a big step back. Unless someone got injured, I wasn’t going to play. So it wasn’t really upsetting for me. But it was because I love to be around the group. I was upset I couldn’t do that for the lads. But it was also — ‘Okay, when can I get back fit and when can I start scoring runs again to put my name back up on that pedestal?” he stated to the Spin.
However, the gloveman also made a smashing comeback after recovering from his broken thumb. He scored 342 runs in 10 matches of the T20 Blast for Essex, at a fiery strike rate of 165.22, including an astonishing 139 not out off 60 balls against Hampshire. While going through a purple patch of runs, the player has also expressed his desire to make the most of it, if he earns an opportunity to feature in the highly anticipated Ashes 2025, starting on November 21.
“If you’ve got the No.1 and 2 Test batsmen in the world, I can’t imagine I’m going to squeeze them apart. If they went — ‘Jordan, Ashes series, good luck, you’re opening.’ I am not going to say — ‘Oh, I don’t think that’s for me.’ It’s an England game. If they want me to bat 10, I’ll bat 10. If they want me to open, I’ll open. I’ll bat absolutely anywhere for England, and I always will,” added Cox.
Following his extraordinary stats in two of the recent T20 leagues of England, several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises would be looking forward to acquiring the youngster in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Teams including the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which need a hard hitter who can also keep the wickets, might be interested in roping in the player.
Moreover, the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), might also bid for the English gloveman to slot him as a back-up option for their overseas keeper-batter Ryan Rickelton. Notably, the franchise can’t retain another star England wicketkeeper, Jonny Bairstow, who joined the squad as a temporary replacement and notched up two fierce knocks in the IPL 2025 knockouts.