Star Keeper-batter Ready to ‘Bat Anywhere For England’ If Called Up For Ashes 2025-26

The youngster has played only three ODIs and two T20Is for England so far.

Star England wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox is currently enjoying a blazing form in the ongoing The Hundred 2025. The defending champions Oval Invincibles player is currently leading the top run-scorer list of this season with 327 runs in eight matches, at a blistering strike rate of 178.68, including a highest score of 86* off just 29 balls against the Welsh Fire.

All matches (51) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KNY 66/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT 43/0 DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 CAN – NAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W 30/0 NED-W 175/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Bready Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS 249/4 KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 183/6 WSS 165/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – MEMA 159/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Jordan Cox Hopeful for England Call-up Ahead of Ashes 2025

Previously, the 24-year-old was set to make his Test debut against New Zealand in November 2024, as the usual keeper-batter Jamie Smith missed the series due to his paternity leave. But unfortunately, the youngster sustained a thumb injury before the fixture while batting in the nets. However, 21-year-old Jacob Bethell grabbed the chance with both hands with two consecutive fifty-plus scores (50* and 96) in his debut red-ball series.

“The winter was definitely a big step back. Unless someone got injured, I wasn’t going to play. So it wasn’t really upsetting for me. But it was because I love to be around the group. I was upset I couldn’t do that for the lads. But it was also — ‘Okay, when can I get back fit and when can I start scoring runs again to put my name back up on that pedestal?” he stated to the Spin.

ALSO READ:

However, the gloveman also made a smashing comeback after recovering from his broken thumb. He scored 342 runs in 10 matches of the T20 Blast for Essex, at a fiery strike rate of 165.22, including an astonishing 139 not out off 60 balls against Hampshire. While going through a purple patch of runs, the player has also expressed his desire to make the most of it, if he earns an opportunity to feature in the highly anticipated Ashes 2025, starting on November 21.

“If you’ve got the No.1 and 2 Test batsmen in the world, I can’t imagine I’m going to squeeze them apart. If they went — ‘Jordan, Ashes series, good luck, you’re opening.’ I am not going to say — ‘Oh, I don’t think that’s for me.’ It’s an England game. If they want me to bat 10, I’ll bat 10. If they want me to open, I’ll open. I’ll bat absolutely anywhere for England, and I always will,” added Cox.

Jordan Cox’s IPL 2026 Prospects

Following his extraordinary stats in two of the recent T20 leagues of England, several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises would be looking forward to acquiring the youngster in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Teams including the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which need a hard hitter who can also keep the wickets, might be interested in roping in the player.

Moreover, the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), might also bid for the English gloveman to slot him as a back-up option for their overseas keeper-batter Ryan Rickelton. Notably, the franchise can’t retain another star England wicketkeeper, Jonny Bairstow, who joined the squad as a temporary replacement and notched up two fierce knocks in the IPL 2025 knockouts.