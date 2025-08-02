News
Josh Tongue took three wickets in the fifth England vs India Test at the Oval.
england-cricket

The Josh Tongue Enigma — The Bowler of Great Balls 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 2, 2025
4 min read

He took 3 for 57 in the first innings at the Oval.

Josh Tongue took three wickets in the fifth England vs India Test at the Oval.

Not a great bowler but a bowler of great balls. Nothing really describes Josh Tongue better than this after his recent performance in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval. Tongue returned with three for 57 as England bowled out India for 224 in the first innings. In the second, he accounted for the big wicket of KL Rahul before stumps on day two.

Leading the five-match series by 2-1, the hosts came into the final Test with a worn out pace battery. With captain Ben Stokes also ruled out, England were forced to revamp their pace attack. They stuck with Chris Woakes for the fifth game on the trot, and brought in Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Tongue. 

It exposed the lack of depth in England’s pace bowling resources as most of them struggled for control in lively conditions. Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul while Tongue managed to take three. 

Josh Tongue might be erratic but comes with high potential 

Banged it in the middle and way down the leg side. Five wides. This is how Tongue started his first spell on Thursday morning. He bowled two more wides in that same over. Throughout the day, he struggled to get his radar right, straying on both sides of the wicket.   

Josh Tongue ball tracking in the Oval Test.
Image credit: Jio Hotstar/Sky Sports
Josh Tongue ball tracking against India at the Oval.
Image credit: Jio Hotstar/Sky Sports

It took him a while to get into the rhythm but even then kept bowling wayward. That didn’t stop him from making an impact, however, as he bowled a couple of unplayable deliveries to dismiss Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja. 

In the 35th over of the innings, he bowled a top-of-the-stump length delivery to Sudharsan from round the wicket. The left-hander had to play it but it nipped away late to take an outside edge. Tongue produced a carbon copy of it four overs later, dismissing Jadeja in a similar manner off a slightly shorter length. Tongue started the second day with another five wides before trapping Karun Nair with a superb delivery. 

In a funny way, you would think facing someone like Tongue must be extremely frustrating. When a batter is facing literal robots like Pat Cummins, he knows what line is coming, what length is coming. Ball after ball. When you’re batting against Tongue, you have no idea where the next ball is going to land or how it’s going to behave. 

It wasn’t just batters who were perplexed by the whole thing. Tongue had fans and experts scratching their heads as they had no clue how to rate him. Not often do you come across a guy who is so good and so bad at the same time.

ALSO READ: 

England must back Josh Tongue in the longer run 

It is no secret Josh Tongue lacks control. But he has this knock of bowling great balls out of nowhere. If we recall the 2023 Ashes, he started poorly in the second Test before cleaning up Usman Khawaja and David Warner with two in-swinging rippers around the wicket. 

Tongue has the attributes that can make a really good Test bowler. He has the pace, consistently bowling at over 140 kmph. He can move the ball both ways and is reasonably tall. A case in point was the way he troubled KL Rahul consistently in the second innings at The Oval before finally dismissing him with a peach.

If he can work on his control and produce more spells like the one he did against Rahul, Tongue can be quite a headache for the opponents. He is 27 years of age so has that in his favour as well. All he needs is continued backing from the England management. And looking at their pace bowling depth, Tongue should get it.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
England
England vs India
Josh Tongue
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

