The Oval Gives Chris Woakes Standing Ovation As He Walks Out To Bat With One Hand In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Dramatic finishes to the cricket matches are nothing new. Last ball finishes, batting collapses, double-century on a single leg and the list goes on. But the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a whole has been a massive episode of a Spanish soap opera and the final Test at the Oval lived up to it.

England had less than 60 runs to win and seven wickets in hand but lost five of those spread across two days. As Prasidh Krishna castled Josh Tongue for the ninth wicket with 16 runs to win, Chris Woakes had to do the painful and walk out to middle as the last man.

The problem was that he had dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the first innings and had to bat with only handed with the injured arm tucked inside a sling and locked under his jumper.

Arm in a sling, Chris Woakes has arrived to the crease 😱 pic.twitter.com/D4QDscnfXE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 4, 2025

As he walked out for that daring effort to a nail-biting end to the series and the fifth Test, the Oval stood up for the 35-year-old in applause.

