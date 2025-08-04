News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
chris woakes walks in with one hand the oval eng vs ind 5th test
england-cricket

The Oval Gives Chris Woakes Standing Ovation As He Walks Out To Bat With One Hand In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 4, 2025
1 min read

The pacer had dislocated his shoulder earlier in the match

chris woakes walks in with one hand the oval eng vs ind 5th test

Dramatic finishes to the cricket matches are nothing new. Last ball finishes, batting collapses, double-century on a single leg and the list goes on. But the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a whole has been a massive episode of a Spanish soap opera and the final Test at the Oval lived up to it.

England had less than 60 runs to win and seven wickets in hand but lost five of those spread across two days. As Prasidh Krishna castled Josh Tongue for the ninth wicket with 16 runs to win, Chris Woakes had to do the painful and walk out to middle as the last man.

Chris Woakes gets standing ovation as he walks in to bat one handed

The problem was that he had dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the first innings and had to bat with only handed with the injured arm tucked inside a sling and locked under his jumper.

As he walked out for that daring effort to a nail-biting end to the series and the fifth Test, the Oval stood up for the 35-year-old in applause.

More to follow…

Chris Woakes
ENG vs IND
Josh Tongue
Prasidh Krishna
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad the oval test

‘Who Makes This Lazy Decision?’ – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5.
3:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
Will Chris Woakes Bat Despite Dislocated Shoulder In ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Will Chris Woakes Bat Despite Dislocated Shoulder In ENG vs IND 5th Test?

England need 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand.
3:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

England selectors will have eyes on The Hundred 2025 with ICC tournament coming up.
8:28 pm
Sandip Pawar
All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men's And Women's

All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men’s And Women’s

The only 100-ball tournament in the world will kick off its fifth season on August 5.
4:25 pm
Sreejita Sen
ollie pope eng vs ind oval 5th test harry brook england test captaincy michael vaughan ben stokes

Former England Captain Picks THIS Player And Not Ollie Pope To Succeed Ben Stokes As Test Captain

Ollie Pope was picked as the stand-in captain for fifth Test against India after Ben Stokes was rested
3:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Does Australia Produce Better Cricketers Than England? Former Australian Legend Weighs In Ahead Of The Ashes 2025 Ricky Ponting

Does Australia Produce Better Cricketers Than England? Former Australian Legend Weighs In Ahead Of The Ashes 2025

Australia will host England for The Ashes series in 2025.
10:03 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.