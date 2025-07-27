Will Ben Stokes Bowl on Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester?

Ben Stokes has bowled consistently throughout the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Ben Stokes has been enjoying a great Test at Old Trafford and has contributed heavily with both bat and ball. He took five wickets for 72 runs in the first innings to restrict India to a mere 358 and later notched up a century, his first in two years, to power England to a big 669 in their maiden batting attempt.

While he managed his workload in the first two Tests, Stokes has toiled with both bat and ball in the last two games, pushing his body for excessive bowling load by delivering marathon spells. Consequently, he was seen struggling with his hamstrings numerous times and also retired hurt on Day 3 due to a cramp in his left leg before clutching his hamstring during the third innings.

Hence, the question has arisen whether he will bowl on the final day of the Manchester Test, where his bowling will again be crucial as KL Rahul and Shubman Gill grind it out. During the press conference after Day 4, England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick confirmed he is a bit sore but was hopeful he could bowl after a night’s rest.

“He’s a bit stiff and sore. He’s had quite a big workload in the last few weeks, and then batting in the first innings, he was getting quite a bit of cramp. We are hoping that with another night’s rest and a bit more physio work overnight, he’ll be back and doing a bit tomorrow.”

How Ben Stokes has increased his workload drastically since the Lord’s Test

Ben Stokes has bowled consistently throughout the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but the number of overs in a spell has increased, and breaks in between have reduced since the Lord’s Test. He bowled 35 and 26 overs, respectively, in the first two games at Headingley and Edgbaston before delivering a whopping 44 overs at Lord’s.

He churned out marathon spells of nine and ten overs on the final day of the third Test, which was energy-sapping for the all-rounder. Then, Stokes bowled another 24 overs in the first innings of the Manchester Test, making a total of 129 overs across four Tests, the most he has ever bowled in a rubber.

Stuart Broad analyses Ben Stokes' change in bowling technique over the years 🔎 pic.twitter.com/qJSmNIs6im — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 26, 2025

He has yet to bowl in the second innings of the fourth Test, and England have used as many as five bowlers so far, including Joe Root. There might be a conscious effort to keep him fresh for the fifth day, where his bowling will be more effective with the old ball, as he can generate some reverse swing.

It’s worth noting that Stokes has been returning from surgery on his left hamstring, which demanded a rigorous five-month rehabilitation leading up to the series. With one match still left and an eye on the Ashes later in the year, the English skipper would be wary of his importance as an all-rounder and might look to ease his bowling load.

