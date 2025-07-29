AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions.

Australia Champions (AAC) and Pakistan Champions (PNC) will be up against each other in match no. 14 of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The contest will take place at Grace Road, Leicester.

Australia Champions are third on the standings with five points, having won two and lost one game. They took a 95-run hammering in the previous game at the hands of South Africa. They had no answers to AB de Villiers, who hammered another century.

Pakistan Champions are sitting second on the table with seven points, winning three games. Most recently, they defeated West Indies by 49 runs on the back of Kamran Akmal’s 113 off 62. Rumman Raees picked 3 for 4 in three overs while defending 200.

AAC vs PNC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle.

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.

AAC vs PNC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Grace Road, Leicester is a good venue for batting in white-ball cricket. Batters have dominated the proceedings here over the years. The average first innings score at the ground in men’s T20 cricket reads 165.

The weather is likely to be mostly cloudy with the radar showing a 55% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

Rumman Raees (PNC)

Rumman Raees has been excellent in the tournament, picking up five wickets at an economy of just 3.89.

He took 3 for 4 in three overs in the previous game against West Indies.

Aamer Yamin (PNC)

Aamer Yamin has taken three wickets in the competition, including 2 for 23 in the last game.

He has also struck 38 runs in two innings.

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

D’Arcy Short is the leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast, amassing 552 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 136.

Short has registered five half-centuries in that tournament.

He has picked two wickets and made 51 runs in the last three games in this competition.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

Chris Lynn (AAC)

Chris Lynn has piled on 351 runs in the last seven innings with three half-centuries.

He blasted 81 off just 27 deliveries in an earlier game in this tournament.

Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)

Mohammad Hafeez offers a great all-round value, which makes him a top captaincy option for this game.

Hafeez struck 54 off 34 deliveries in this first game of the season and took two wickets in the second.

Shoaib Malik (PNC)

Shoaib Malik also provides an all-round skill set, although he bats a bit lower down the order.

He scored an unbeaten 46 and claimed a wicket against South Africa.

Grand League Team for AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan Champions have players in much better form compared to those from Australia Champions. They have a much more potent bowling attack and will have an edge here.

