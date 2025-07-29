AAC vs PNC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and Pakistan Champions.
Australia Champions (AAC) and Pakistan Champions (PNC) will be up against each other in match no. 14 of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025. The contest will take place at Grace Road, Leicester.
Australia Champions are third on the standings with five points, having won two and lost one game. They took a 95-run hammering in the previous game at the hands of South Africa. They had no answers to AB de Villiers, who hammered another century.
Pakistan Champions are sitting second on the table with seven points, winning three games. Most recently, they defeated West Indies by 49 runs on the back of Kamran Akmal’s 113 off 62. Rumman Raees picked 3 for 4 in three overs while defending 200.
Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Iftikhar Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.
Grace Road, Leicester is a good venue for batting in white-ball cricket. Batters have dominated the proceedings here over the years. The average first innings score at the ground in men’s T20 cricket reads 165.
The weather is likely to be mostly cloudy with the radar showing a 55% chance of precipitation.
Rumman Raees (PNC)
Aamer Yamin (PNC)
D’Arcy Short (AAC)
Chris Lynn (AAC)
Mohammad Hafeez (PNC)
Shoaib Malik (PNC)
Pakistan Champions have players in much better form compared to those from Australia Champions. They have a much more potent bowling attack and will have an edge here.
