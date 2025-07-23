AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and West Indies Champions.
The seventh match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will witness Australia Champions (AAC) and West Indies Champions (WIC) face off at County Ground in Northampton. Check the AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction here.
Australia Champions have played one match in the tournament against England, which ended in a no result. They reduced England to 122 for 5 in 17.1 overs before rain denied further play.
West Indies Champions have played two matches, winning and losing one apiece. They lost to South Africa in a Bowl Out after the first match was tied and defeated England in the first game by 10 runs in the second.
Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brett Lee (c), and Peter Siddle.
West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Kieron Pollard, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton (wk), Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, and Sulieman Benn.
County Ground in Northampton generally produces flat pitches where batters dominate the proceedings. The average first innings score at the ground reads a healthy 175, which shows the nature of the surfaces.
The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a possibility of showers. The radar shows a 60% chance of precipitation.
Dwayne Smith (WIC)
Shaun Marsh (AAC)
Kieron Pollard (WIC)
D’Arcy Short (AAC)
Chris Lynn (AAC)
Lendl Simmons (WIC)
Players from West Indies Champions have had more game-time in the tournament, as opposed to Australia. West Indies have the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Sheldon Cottrell to hold an edge over their opponents tonight.
