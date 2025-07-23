AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between Australia Champions and West Indies Champions.

The seventh match of the World Championship of Legends Cricket (WCL) 2025 will witness Australia Champions (AAC) and West Indies Champions (WIC) face off at County Ground in Northampton. Check the AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction here.

Australia Champions have played one match in the tournament against England, which ended in a no result. They reduced England to 122 for 5 in 17.1 overs before rain denied further play.

West Indies Champions have played two matches, winning and losing one apiece. They lost to South Africa in a Bowl Out after the first match was tied and defeated England in the first game by 10 runs in the second.

AAC vs WIC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brett Lee (c), and Peter Siddle.

West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle (c), Kieron Pollard, William Perkins, Chadwick Walton (wk), Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, and Sulieman Benn.

AAC vs WIC WCL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

County Ground in Northampton generally produces flat pitches where batters dominate the proceedings. The average first innings score at the ground reads a healthy 175, which shows the nature of the surfaces.

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a possibility of showers. The radar shows a 60% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Dwayne Smith (WIC)

Dwayne Smith made 264 runs from seven innings in the International Masters League earlier this year at an average of 38 and strike rate of 154.

Smith registered two fifties in the tournament.

Shaun Marsh (AAC)

Shaun Marsh was a prolific run-scorer in the shorter format in his time.

He had scored 140 runs in four innings in the International Masters League, including one fifty.

Kieron Pollard (WIC)

Kieron Pollard has been active in the franchise circuit and hit 30 off 16 in the previous game.

He has scored 499 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 41 while striking at 155, including three fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

D’Arcy Short (AAC)

D’Arcy Short is also an active player and is coming off some great form in the T20 Blast.

The 34-year-old is the leading run-getter in the Blast, scoring 552 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 136.

Short smashed five half-centuries in the tournament.

Chris Lynn (AAC)

Chris Lynn played one match in the T20 Blast, where he hit 51 runs off 27 deliveries.

Lynn has smashed 235 runs in his last four outings at a strike rate of 189.

Lendl Simmons (WIC)

Lendl Simmons was the second highest scorer in the International Masters League earlier this year.

He made 351 runs in six innings at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 175.

Simmons blasted one century and two half-centuries in that tournament.

Grand League Team for AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

AAC vs WIC Dream11 Prediction

Players from West Indies Champions have had more game-time in the tournament, as opposed to Australia. West Indies have the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Sheldon Cottrell to hold an edge over their opponents tonight.

