ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants will square off in the 27th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are fifth on the table with three wins and five losses. They are coming off a four-wicket defeat against Sharjah Warriorz. Kyle Mayers hit a fifty while Jason Holder and Sunil Narine picked 4 for 42 but it wasn’t enough.

Gulf Giants will rue their performance in the last game against MI Emirates, where they were in a winning position but couldn’t defend 84 in the last six overs. They are reeling at the bottom with three wins and six losses.

ADKR vs GG: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke (wk), Roston Chase, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Terrance Hinds, Ali Khan

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani, Daniel Worrall

ADKR vs GG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi has produced some very good pitches for batting in the ongoing tournament. The average first innings score here reads 183 after eight games, with the team batting first winning five of those.

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range around 20 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)

Aayan Afzal Khan has taken 10 wickets in seven innings, including a four-wicket haul.

James Vince (GG)

James Vince hasn’t been at his best but has registered two fifties in the competition.

Vince has over 1000 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 36 with 10 half centuries.

Blessing Muzarabani (GG)

Blessing Muzarabani has done a great job, picking up 15 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 6.90.

Muzarabani has bagged 3 for 32, 3 for 25 and 1 for 17 in the last three games.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers (ADKR)

Kyle Mayers scored a superb 56 off 35 in the previous game.

Mayers has made 187 runs in the tournament while picking up six wickets and his all-round value makes him a good captaincy choice.

Jason Holder (ADKR)

Jason Holder made 26 runs and picked two wickets in the last outing.

Holder has taken 15 wickets in the season from eight games while scoring 108 runs at a strike rate of 189.

Tom Curran (GG)

Tom Curran has scored 119 runs from four innings and has taken one wicket.

Curran remains a good captaincy option due to his all-round value.

ADKR vs GG Player to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer (GG)

Shimron Hetmyer has only 56 runs in the last five innings.

ADKR vs GG Differential Pick

Roston Chase (ADKR)

Roston Chase made 34 off 21 in the last game and is picked by around 25% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have just not been good enough with none of their batters scoring consistently and no other bowler barring Jason Holder in good form. Gulf Giants, though in a worse situation, have had a few players in decent touch. Expect Gulf Giants to come out on top.