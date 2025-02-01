ADKR vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants will square off in the 27th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are fifth on the table with three wins and five losses. They are coming off a four-wicket defeat against Sharjah Warriorz. Kyle Mayers hit a fifty while Jason Holder and Sunil Narine picked 4 for 42 but it wasn’t enough.
Gulf Giants will rue their performance in the last game against MI Emirates, where they were in a winning position but couldn’t defend 84 in the last six overs. They are reeling at the bottom with three wins and six losses.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke (wk), Roston Chase, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Terrance Hinds, Ali Khan
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Chris Jordan, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani, Daniel Worrall
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi has produced some very good pitches for batting in the ongoing tournament. The average first innings score here reads 183 after eight games, with the team batting first winning five of those.
The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should range around 20 to 24 degree Celsius.
ALSO READ:
Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)
James Vince (GG)
Blessing Muzarabani (GG)
Kyle Mayers (ADKR)
Jason Holder (ADKR)
Tom Curran (GG)
Shimron Hetmyer (GG)
Roston Chase (ADKR)
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have just not been good enough with none of their batters scoring consistently and no other bowler barring Jason Holder in good form. Gulf Giants, though in a worse situation, have had a few players in decent touch. Expect Gulf Giants to come out on top.